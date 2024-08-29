Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​​Steyning is offering up a feast for the senses as the annual food and drink festival takes on a new format, with a six-hour celebration as the centrepiece.

The Steyning & District Food and Drink Festival has built a strong foundation over 14 years, drawing visitors to the town from far and wide.

Andy Edler has taken over as chair this year and he brings with him a vision of a one-stop festival event filled with the aromas of a diverse array of food and drink from the area.

He said: "The one word that comes into my mind is celebration – that is what it is all about and that is what we are here for.

Steyning & District Food and Drink Festival launch at The White Horse in Steyning. Picture: SR2408291 SR Staff/NationalWorld

"Within a ten-mile perimeter, we have some of the best restaurants in Sussex and it is a bit of a foodie destination, as well as wine, so we wanted to make more of that as a concept.

"We felt we should focus on the quality of the vendors we have got, places with a national presence, and we need to celebrate that. We have had great new places opening and there is a great atmosphere in the High Street."

The festival will run over 10 days, rather than the whole month of September, and Andy wanted the focus to be a one-stop festival event, similar to those run in Horsham and Worthing.

He explained: "We want to create some atmosphere and make it a destination, so more people will come from outside the region. A huge part has been having a set-piece event. We said let's make it a proper food and drink festival."

The Street Food Piazza in Steyning High Street car park on Sunday, September 8, from noon to 6pm is a new event for Steyning and the festival. It will be the largest event of the festival, taking over the car park in the centre of Steyning and throwing the biggest barbecue the town has ever seen. The committee has assembled a mixture of vendors, from local heroes, street food specialists and some of Sussex's finest restaurants, to cook on open fires around the space. There will be varied cuisines and plenty to get stuck into, with each vendor running a short menu to showcase their talents and cook some delicious dishes. The selected vendors are those who champion the use of local produce and use the very best of what the UK produces. There will be craft beer from local breweries, gin from local distillers and Wiston Estate running a bar with their excellent wines.

With a celebratory atmosphere kept buzzing along with DJs in the music section, seating for plenty and hopefully fine weather, it promises to be a fantastic afternoon.

Andy said: "We are getting interest from bloggers from Brighton, who are coming along, and that will help get the word out there. There were 10,000 here for the Vintage Revival so we know people love Steyning."

The festival will continue to evolve next year and grow for the following years but there remains a desire to support the chosen charity, St Barnabas House hospice in Worthing.

Andy said: "Our objectives are to offer a wonderful festival for the community, bring visitors to the area and to showcase the fantastic local produce and hospitality that our district offers.

"We still want to focus on the charity side and we are hoping to make as much money as possible for the hospice."

Steyning & District Food and Drink Festival will run from September 6 to 15 and various eateries are offering a charity dish throughout that period, where £1 will go to St Barnabas House for each one sold.

Seven venues are taking part in a trail for the first three days, with a free book of raffle tickets for those who collect six individual stamps and claim their prize before the draw at 4.30pm on September 8.

Other events include a cocktail class, curry and quiz night, bread making, Wiston vineyard walk, bistro bingo, a barbecue at Knepp and a candlelit Indian supper club.

Visit steyningdistrictfooddrinkfestival.co.uk for the full programme. You will also find a whole host of special offers across the district.