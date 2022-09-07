Steyning & District Food & Drink Festival: Winners of best food themed shop window competition revealed

Judging took place on Saturday and winners were announced by Sam from Rushfields Plant Centre in Poynings, with prizes sponsored by the Steyning & District Business Chamber. Reina Alston, chairman of the festival committee, said: "As usual, it was an uphill, difficult task, made so because all the businesses always put so much thought and effort into creating outstanding and artistic creations."

Non-foodie winner was Flicker Rose with Ice Cream Parlour. Sakala was second with Mexican Chilli Celebration and Gris & Blanc was third with Recipe Pairing. There & Back Again was highly commended with Copper-style Breakfast. Foodie shop winner was Model Bakery with 50 years of bread-making. Little Sweetshop was second with All things sweet and alcoholic and Truffles was third with Overseeing Bear.

Reina added: "The majority of the High Street's shops took part in the fun, including an estate agent and a hairdresser, and all are worthy of applause and recognition." Other competitors were The Steyning Bookshop, Chez Joel, Vintage & Home, Oxfam, Green & Healthy, Baby Boutique, Foundry Cast Iron, Slipped Discs, Raft, Steyning Stores & Post Office, The Green Room, Anthony Raymond, Osborn Frankling, Steyning Antiques, St Barnabas House and Steyning Butchers.

