Steyning & District Food & Drink Festival: Winners of best food themed shop window competition revealed
Shop windows in Steyning High Street have been decorated to a food theme for the Steyning & District Food & Drink Festival, running throughout September. More than 20 businesses took part in the competition for the best food themed shop window, with categories for foodie shops and non-foodie businesses.
Judging took place on Saturday and winners were announced by Sam from Rushfields Plant Centre in Poynings, with prizes sponsored by the Steyning & District Business Chamber. Reina Alston, chairman of the festival committee, said: "As usual, it was an uphill, difficult task, made so because all the businesses always put so much thought and effort into creating outstanding and artistic creations."
Non-foodie winner was Flicker Rose with Ice Cream Parlour. Sakala was second with Mexican Chilli Celebration and Gris & Blanc was third with Recipe Pairing. There & Back Again was highly commended with Copper-style Breakfast. Foodie shop winner was Model Bakery with 50 years of bread-making. Little Sweetshop was second with All things sweet and alcoholic and Truffles was third with Overseeing Bear.
Reina added: "The majority of the High Street's shops took part in the fun, including an estate agent and a hairdresser, and all are worthy of applause and recognition." Other competitors were The Steyning Bookshop, Chez Joel, Vintage & Home, Oxfam, Green & Healthy, Baby Boutique, Foundry Cast Iron, Slipped Discs, Raft, Steyning Stores & Post Office, The Green Room, Anthony Raymond, Osborn Frankling, Steyning Antiques, St Barnabas House and Steyning Butchers.
