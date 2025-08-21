Still time to have your say on the future of West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service
The CRMP is the fire service’s business plan setting out how it will keep the communities of West Sussex safe over the next four years, building on the priorities laid down in the service’s CRMP 2022 to 2026.
Interim Chief Fire Officer Gary Ball said: “We are now just over halfway through our public consultation period, and I would like to thank everyone who has taken the time to share their views so far.
“This plan will set out the direction of the fire service for the next four years, and so we are really keen to hear from as many people as possible as part of this public consultation to ensure we are supporting the needs of all residents living and working in our communities.
“If you haven’t yet completed the short survey, I would really encourage you to do so before it closes on September 22 to ensure that we have the widest range of views from our communities as possible.”
Last year the service launched a community questionnaire to ask people about the risks in West Sussex that concerned them the most.
This feedback, together with a strategic assessment of the risks that exist within the county, has informed the plans proposed in this public consultation.
The service is now asking people for their views on the plans it proposes to put in place from April 2026 to make West Sussex a safer place to live, work and visit.
The CRMP has five key areas of focus which are:
- Preventing fires and emergencies from happening
- Protecting people, firefighters and property by making buildings as safe from fire as they can be
- Responding to fires and emergencies quickly and effectively
- Having a safe and valued workforce
- Making best use of resources
Cabinet Member for Community Support, Fire & Rescue Duncan Crow said: “Don’t miss this opportunity to have your say on our CRMP proposals. We need your input to ensure our plans align with the needs of our communities.
“Your views will help shape West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service’s plans to keep you and your loved ones safe for the rest of the decade.”
People can have their say by completing the online survey at https://yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/crmp or by filling out a paper copy of the consultation.
Paper copies can be requested by emailing [email protected] or calling 01243 786211.