Vacant land in Stone Cross could be getting 30 new homes if plans are given the green light.

The plans submitted to Wealden District Council propose to build 30 homes on land off Dittons Road. Plans say the 0.77 hectare plot of land was used to grow nursery stock for a garden centre but is no longer needed so is currently vacant. It is located to the north of the Dittons Road, and there is recently completed housing to the east.

If approved, the development would be accessed off the private road - Lilac Lane. The site forms part of a wider development parcel within Wealden District Council’s (WDC) Strategic Housing and Economic Land Availability Assessment (SHELAA).

Plans say: “Wealden District Council have included this land within their SHELAA as part of the provision of land to try to demonstrate a five year land supply and so the construction of housing on this site is also crucial to illustrate housing delivery. Wealden District Council have previously stated the acceptability of a proposed residential scheme on the application site in principle.”

Stone Cross could be getting 30 new homes (photo from WDC)

The site would be made up of a mix of two-storey homes - terraced, semi-detached, and detached. They would range in size, with the smallest having two bedrooms, and largest having four bedrooms. Of the 30 properties, 11 would be affordable in line with WDC’s Affordable Housing Policy, plans say. In terms of parking, 63 car parking spaces have been provided.

Plans say: “The proposals represent a high quality scheme which will deliver much needed housing on a site which is identified within the SHELAA for housing. The benefits that the scheme will deliver in taking a piece of vacant land and providing housing are clear and we hope that Wealden District Council can support this application.”

