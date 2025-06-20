Strategic Gatwick promotions in Crawley and Brighton by Vail Williams

Property consultancy Vail Williams has made four strategic promotions in its Gatwick region as business demand continues to grow.

They are among 20 firm-wide changes which include six new LLP (limited liability partnership) members – taking the firm’s total to 21 – as well as new partners and associates.

Suzanne Holloway, Gatwick regional managing partner becomes an LLP member. She has 25 years’ private and public sector planning experience and leads regionally on development facilitation and providing advice to both residential and commercial developers and investors.

Mikael Goldsmith (agency), who joined Vail Williams in 2021 and is based in Crawley and Brighton, is promoted to partner. He has over a decade of experience in the South Coast property market, advising clients from single property owners to institutional funds. He also works on behalf of corporate and public sector clients in rationalising real estate assets.

Also promoted to partner is Jason Morris Kidd (valuation) is a RICS registered valuer for Vail Williams since 2021 and based in the Crawley office. He is involved in commercial, residential and development valuations predominantly in Brighton as well as the wider South East.

Matt King (valuation) is promoted to surveyor level 2. With Vail Williams since 2021, he provides the full range of administrative duties to the busy agency team in Gatwick, as well as bridging the gap between the agency team and project coordinators.

The other five new Vail Williams LLP members are Stephen Hobbs (Birmingham, partner and head of valuation), Guy Parkes (Thames Valley, partner), David Ramsay, (South Coast, partner and head of planning), Joe Walker South Coast, partner and head of lease advisory) and Charlie Nicholson (Surrey, regional managing partner).

The promotions follow Vail Williams’ change in leadership at the beginning of June with Danny George taking on the role of managing partner from Matthew Samuel-Camps, who stepped down after a decade at the helm.

Danny said the end of financial year promotions were particularly well deserved and demonstrated Vail Williams’ unwavering belief in rewarding exceptional hard work as well as developing and retaining its own top talent.

“I congratulate my colleagues who have achieved a promotion. To me this reflects the incredible dedication shown by everyone who is adding value to this driven and successful firm as we embark on a new and ambitious growth plan.

“Our six new LLP members add a vast breadth of experience and unrivalled varied sector specialism to the partnership and I look forward to working closely with everyone as we face the challenges ahead, take the opportunities we’ve identified and strive to offer an even better service to our valued clients.”

The promotions come as Vail Williams launches a new three-year business plan aimed at further innovation, service excellence and sustainable growth.

Vail Williams’ full-service property advice includes commercial agency, investment and development advice, building consultancy, property valuation, planning, lease advisory, property asset management, business rates and occupier consultancy.