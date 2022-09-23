‘Strategically located’ land near Haywards Heath sells for £80,000 at auction
A parcel of land near Haywards Heath sold for £80,000 at an auction on Wednesday, September 21.
The land, located to the west of Stanbridge Farm in Stanbridge Lane, Staplefield, had been brought to market for the first time in 58 years.
Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers said the 4.5 acres is strategically located and was among 162 lots.
Senior auction appraiser and auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This irregularly shaped parcel of land on level ground comprising just under 4.5 acres of pasture is suitable for a variety of uses, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”
The land originally formed part of Stanbridge Farm and offers road links to London and Gatwick via the A23, as well as Haywards Heath with its mainline railway station.
The land can also be accessed via the A272.
The next auction ends on Wednesday, November 2, and the closing date for entries is October 14.
