Student sets new Focus SB record at iCan event in Hastings

In early March local premium electrical accessories manufacturer Focus SB supported Careers East Sussex by booking a stand and running a workshop at an iCan event.

The iCan events and online resources support young people and their parents/carers in year 9 upwards throughout school and into adulthood and who may have barriers to accessing careers events.

Focus SB's HR Manager, Jo Cloute attended with Health & Safety Technician, Molly Parmar and Supply Chain Warehouse Operative, Anni Sanders who has recently started her Level 3 team leader apprenticeship with SIGTA. They ran a workshop for students which was very successful. One student even set a new Focus SB record by assembling the components of one of the St Leonards-on-Sea manufacturer's sockets and packing it ready for despatch in just 53 seconds!

Careers Hub project assistant, Henry Clayson said: “I just wanted to say a big thank you for supporting our iCan event last week. We had over 30 schools and colleges attend on the day and 27 different employers, education and training providers taking part which was our highest number ever! We really appreciate you taking part and we heard a lot of great things from the teachers and students who took part in your workshops.”

To learn more about the iCan campaign or sign-up to take part email the Careers Hub team at [email protected].