Substantial Alfriston property goes up for auction

A substantial detached property with potential in a picturesque village setting in East Sussex is set to go under the auctioneer’s gavel in May.

Abbeyfield House in North Road, Alfriston, is among 168 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It is listed with a freehold guide price of £600,000 to £650,000 at the firm’s auction which ends on Thursday 1 May.

The modern detached brick property was purpose-built in 1985 and was previously used for supported living, with 10 rooms with en-suite facilities with a residents’ living area and communal kitchen.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “We are anticipating strong interest in this substantial and versatile vacant property which has potential for a number of uses, subject to planning.”

There is a driveway with vehicular access providing parking for several vehicles and a detached single-storey building arranged as two offices and a store. The building is arranged over two floors and has electric storage heating and is fully double-glazed throughout.

Gardens surround the property, mainly laid to lawn with tree and shrub borders.

The property is situated close to the centre of the sought-after Downland village between Lewes and Eastbourne with many historical buildings, some dating back to the Doomsday Book as well as a village store, pubs and several restaurants.

A block of seven garages with potential in Polegate are listed with a freehold guide price of £95,000 to £100,000.

Currently let at £7,008 per annum with two vacant, the garages are on a private road just off Hailsham Road.

Richard added: “These garages are ideal for continued investment with added rental income when the two vacant one are let. There is also the potential for alternative use, subject to planning.”

The garages are of brick construction with barn-style doors and flat roofs

Polegate town centre, with its railway station and comprehensive shopping facilities, is within easy access with the A27 and A22 providing excellent road links to all surrounding areas.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The firm will be in attendance at the National Landlord Investment Show, the UK’s Number One landlord & property investment exhibition at the Ashford International Hotel, Kent, on 30 April

Bidding for the current auction, the second of eight this year, goes live on Tuesday 29 April and concludes on Thursday 1 May.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.