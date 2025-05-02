Substantial Alfriston property sells at auction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A substantial detached property with potential in a picturesque village setting in East Sussex went under the auctioneer’s gavel this week.

Abbeyfield House in North Road, Alfriston was among 168 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It was sold for £625,000 freehold at the firm’s auction which ended on Thursday 1 May.

The modern detached brick property was purpose-built in 1985 and was previously used for supported living, with 10 rooms with en-suite facilities with a residents’ living area and communal kitchen.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “We had strong pre-sale interest in this substantial and versatile vacant property which has potential for a number of uses, subject to planning.

“This translated into an excellent result for both the vendor, who has achieved a good price, and the purchaser, who has acquired a property with many future use possibilities.”

The property is situated close to the centre of the sought-after Downland village between Lewes and Eastbourne with many historical buildings, some dating back to the Doomsday Book as well as a village store, pubs and several restaurants.

A block of seven garages with potential in Polegate which were listed with a freehold guide price of £95,000 to £100,000 were sold after the auction.

Currently let at £7,008 per annum with two vacant, the garages are on a private road just off Hailsham Road.

Richard added: “We considered these garages ideal for continued investment with added rental income when the two vacant one are let. There is also the potential for alternative use, subject to planning.

“We had strong interest in this lot – and managed to secure a sale after the auction. It’s another example of how Clive Emson staff go that extra mile for clients.”

The garages are of brick construction with barn-style doors and flat roofs

Polegate town centre, with its railway station and comprehensive shopping facilities, is within easy access with the A27 and A22 providing excellent road links to all surrounding areas.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The next auction, the fourth of eight this year, goes live on 10 June and concludes on 12 June. Closing date for entries is 19 May with the catalogue available from 22 May.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.