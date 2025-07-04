Substantial Eastbourne detached property and land up for auction

A substantial detached property and land with potential in Eastbourne is set to go under the auctioneer’s gavel later this month.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arran in Brand Road, is among 168 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Offered jointly with Emslie & Tarrant, it is listed with a freehold guide price of £425,000 to £440,000-plus and vacant possession at the firm’s auction which ends on Thursday 24 July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire a substantial detached property and land extending to a third of an acre with development potential, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.

AUCTION: Flat 3 in Wallsend House, Richmond Road, Pevensey

“This bay fronted period house retains many original features and is at present arranged over three floors as two self-contained flats. Some of the rooms have undergone building work but in general this is in need of refurbishment and repair throughout.

The building occupies a prominent corner location at the junction of Brassey Avenue and Brand Road in this established residential location close to Hampden Park, with the station located nearby offering direct services to Brighton and London.

There are comprehensive local shopping facilities and amenities nearby with the town centre and seafront within easy reach. There are excellent road links to Brighton, Hastings and all surrounding areas via the nearby A27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/259/116/

AUCTION: Arran in Brand Road, Eastbourne

A first floor studio flat near the beach in Pevensey Bay is offered as an investment opportunity – Flat 3 in Wallsend House, Richmond Road has a leasehold guide price of £85,000 to £90,000.

Auction Appraiser Jade Flood said: “Currently let at £8,760 per annum on an assured shorthold tenancy agreement, this flat is situated in the centre of Pevensey Bay within easy access of the beach, countryside and village high street, with pubs, restaurants, cafes, churches and shops.

“There are mainline railway links to Eastbourne, Hastings, Brighton and London and the property is five miles from Eastbourne town centre with its further local amenities, making it ideal for continued investment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tenure is the remainder of a 125-year lease from September 2014 at a current ground rental of £300 per annum.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/259/89/

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the fifth of eight this year, goes live on Tuesday 22 July and concludes on Thursday 24 July.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.