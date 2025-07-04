Substantial mixed-use property in Henfield goes up for auction

A substantial mixed use period property with development potential in the large West Sussex village of Henfield is set to go under the auctioneer’s gavel later this month.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southdown House, High Street is among 168 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It is listed with a freehold guide price of £320,000 to £325,000 and vacant possession at the firm’s auction which ends on Thursday 24 July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The end-terrace period property is arranged as retail units on the ground floor, with a two-bedroom flat on the first floor and a large loft space.

AUCTION: 193B Lower Church Road, Burgess Hill

To the rear of the property are former workshops, with adjoining premises previously used as a beauty salon. There is a single-storey workshop with parking to the front for several vehicles.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire a mixed use property with development potential, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.

“The property is situated in a convenient location on the High Street in this popular and historic Downland village, which has comprehensive local shopping facilities and amenities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are excellent road links to Horsham and Worthing via the nearby A24, with Gatwick and Brighton accessible via the A23.”

AUCTION: 1 Roman Way, Billingshurst

A detached bungalow in Burgess Hill town centre is offered at the auction as an investment opportunity.

Currently let at £15,600 per annum, 193B Lower Church Road, has a freehold guide price of £150,000 to £160,000.

The rectangular shaped two-bedroom bungalow, situated in a central location, offers well-proportioned accommodation in good decorative order throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has double glazing with contemporary fixtures and fittings and a good size south facing garden.

AUCTION: Southdown House, High Street, Henfield

Richard said: “The bungalow provides an ideal investment opportunity – with an exceptional yield at or around the guide price – or would be suitable for owner occupation.

“It is conveniently located just off London Road opposite the recreational facilities of St John's Park, comprehensive shopping facilities and amenities including mainline railway station with excellent road links to London and Brighton via the nearby A23/A272.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/259/161/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A ground floor flat with parking, but in need of updating at 1 Roman Way, Billingshurst, has a leasehold guide price of £75,000 to £80,000.

The vacant one-bedroom flat forms part of the ground floor of a purpose-built development of apartments with parking spaces.

Richard said: “The property is located in this popular village and is within easy walking distance of comprehensive local shopping facilities and amenities including the mainline railway station.

“It provides light and spacious accommodation but is now in need of updating and re-decoration.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billingshurst is situated just off the A272 between Horsham and Petworth, with excellent road links to London, Gatwick and all surrounding areas via the nearby A24.

Tenure is the remainder of a 99-year lease from 1990 at a peppercorn ground rent.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the fifth of eight this year, goes live on Tuesday 22 July and concludes on Thursday 24 July.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.