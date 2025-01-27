Success continues at next letting at Panattoni Park Burgess Hill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Letting secured to Austin Racing at new mid-box scheme. Grand Prix F1 motorcycle exhaust manufacturer will leverage strategic location and modern, sustainable facilities to create new jobs.

Panattoni, the world’s largest privately owned industrial developer, has announced the letting of a 22,500 sq ft unit at Panattoni Park Burgess Hill to Austin Racing.

Austin Racing has signed a 10-year lease for the facility, and will use the space to enhance the delivery of motorcycle and electric go kart parts in the Southeast and beyond. This will help expand Austin Racing’s operations, streamline production and distribution, and support the growing demand for its products. It will also create job opportunities in the region, driving the economic growth of Burgess Hill and the surrounding areas.

The specialist motorcycle exhaust and electric go kart chassis manufacturer was founded in 2015 and is the first company worldwide to offer handmade Grand Prix F1 technology inconel exhaust systems to bike race teams as well as retail customers.

Panattoni Park Burgess Hill

Panattoni Park Burgess Hill, launched last summer as a speculative development, is a mid-box last-mile logistics park. As part of Panattoni’s commitment to sustainability, the park offers state-of-the-art sustainable features, advanced energy performance and extensive warranties, with ratings of BREEAM Excellent and EPC A.

The park contains a flexible range of 12 available units, with sizes from 8,142 sq ft to 403,708 sq ft, providing modern, high-specification facilities, and its location, just off the A23, and in close proximity to the M23, Gatwick Airport, and Brighton, allows quick access to communities across West and East Sussex.

David McGougan, Development Director at Panattoni, said: “Austin Racing’s reputation as a leading manufacturer for F1 exhaust parts and commitment to individually produced, handmade products makes the company an excellent addition to the Park. This letting, following EMED’s decision to base its regional headquarters at Panattoni Park Burgess Hill, highlights the site’s growing reputation as a leading destination in the Southeast for businesses seeking strategically-located, high-quality, sustainable spaces. The lettings at Panattoni Park Burgess Hill demonstrate our confidence in the demand for Grade-A mid-box opportunities in undersupplied locations.”

Richard Austin, Owner & Managing Director at Austin Racing, said: “The opening of our new facility in Panattoni Park Burgess Hill will allow us to streamline the distribution of our exhaust systems and chassis, continue manufacturing cutting-edge motorcycle and electric go kart parts and create 20 jobs. The quality and design of Panattoni’s development and its strategic location has allowed us to create our own state-of-the art-fully electric go karting track, not just for our extensive in-house testing purposes but more excitingly allowing the public to experience this amazing facility. We are pleased to have worked with Panattoni and excited to get set up in the brand-new unit.”

Austin Racing’s tenancy demonstrates growing demand at the park, following EMED Group, an established healthcare logistics provider, relocating from its head office in Horley to a 35,000 sq ft unit in Panattoni Park Burgess Hill last month.

Jon Mawer, Head of Operations for Sussex at EMED Group, said: "We are thrilled to establish our new regional headquarters at Panattoni Park Burgess Hill. This strategic location will play a key role in supporting the successful delivery of our Patient Transport Service for NHS Sussex, ensuring that EMED Group can provide safe, reliable and efficient care for patients and communities across the region. The state-of-the-art facilities at Panattoni Park reflect our commitment to innovation and sustainability as we look ahead to the future of patient transport in the area."