Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Mid Sussex business has enjoyed a busy nine months following the launch of their innovative dog toy.

Play 9 Ltd in Hurstpierpoint released the Roolo, a unique rolling treats dispenser, in October 2023.

Managing director Lee Bridges said: “Since then it’s been absolutely bonkers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “We did our first show just before Christmas in London. We did Winter Woof, which was our first venture out into the world, and it went really well.”

The Play9 team at Pets Corner

Lee said he and business development manager John Allard also attended Paws in the Park at the South Of England Showground (May 18-19) and Dogstival in the New Forest (June 1-2).

Now, the Roolo is being stocked by Pets Corner, having launched with the store chain on Friday, June 28. Lee said the Roolo is in 158 stores across the country and is Pets Corner’s product of the month.

Lee is ‘elated’ by this, saying: “It’s been so fast because they contacted us just before Christmas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John called it ‘the best thing for us’, saying: “We’re still essentially a start-up grassroots company. We only came up with the product in March last year so we’ve been on such a crazy journey. To be able to get it into retail in such a short space of time, it hasn't fully hit me yet.”

The Play9 team at Pets Corner with owner Dean Richmond

They thanked Pets Corner owner Dean Richmond for spending time with them and for his and his team’s help.

The Roolo aims to be a hyper-stimulating toy that rewards dogs and slows down their feeds. It helps to train dogs by engaging them in scent-work, problem solving and by using their intellectual and physical abilities.

Lee said: “The cool thing is the feedback we’re getting. We haven’t had anything other that ten out of tens.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Play9's Hannah Bridges at Pets Corner

“We’re getting a lot of happy dog videos,” he said, adding that they have been speaking to Instgram and TikTok influencers. He also said they have received uplifting feedback from owners who are too ill to go out. Lee said these owners have used the Roolo to help their dogs get exercise at home.

John said: “We’ve also been on a couple of podcasts. We did Anna Webb’s A Dog's Life podcast and Niki French's Pup Talk podcast.”

Lee said: “We’ve had Dragons’ Den trying to get us on the show, which is quite mad. I haven’t got any more hair to lose. It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster.”

John explained that Pets Corner needed 1,500 Roolos for their stores, so John, Lee and Hannah (Lee’s wife), spent a week getting all 1,500 ‘retail ready’ themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Play 9 Ltd in Hurstpierpoint is releasing the Roolo, a uniquely shaped dog toy and treats dispenser

Lee added: “We give away as many as we can to rehoming shelters or people who are running a charity or fundraisers for their local rehoming shelter or dog home, things like that. We send out on average probably 15-20 a month.”