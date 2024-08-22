Sugar Plum Bake Shop celebrates one-year anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sugar Plum Bake Shop is celebrating our first anniversary with an unmissable offer. Half Price sweet bakes, only available on Saturday, September 7.

Join us in Queens Arcade, Hastings, and grab yourself some tasty treats. Make the most of this one-time offer to indulge in our delicious brownies, blondies, cookie pies, and more.

We first opened our doors in September 2023. The last 12 months have been incredible. We've enjoyed sharing our delicious baked goods with the best customers anybody could ask for.

Join us on Saturday, September 7 to celebrate our first anniversary. Our doors will be open from 10.30am until 4.30pm, unless we sell out early!

Sugar Plum Bakery.

As a thank you to our lovely customers, we have an unmissable offer for you. All sweet bakes will be half price, for one day only*.

If this is your first time hearing about us, pop along to our bakery in Queens Arcade, Hastings. You won't be disappointed!

*All other offers and pre-orders are suspended for 07/09/24.