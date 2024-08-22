Sugar Plum Bake Shop celebrates one-year anniversary
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Join us in Queens Arcade, Hastings, and grab yourself some tasty treats. Make the most of this one-time offer to indulge in our delicious brownies, blondies, cookie pies, and more.
We first opened our doors in September 2023. The last 12 months have been incredible. We've enjoyed sharing our delicious baked goods with the best customers anybody could ask for.
Join us on Saturday, September 7 to celebrate our first anniversary. Our doors will be open from 10.30am until 4.30pm, unless we sell out early!
As a thank you to our lovely customers, we have an unmissable offer for you. All sweet bakes will be half price, for one day only*.
If this is your first time hearing about us, pop along to our bakery in Queens Arcade, Hastings. You won't be disappointed!
*All other offers and pre-orders are suspended for 07/09/24.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.