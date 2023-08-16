Supermarket chain announces when it will open its new branch in Eastbourne town centre

A national supermarket chain has confirmed when it plans to open its newest branch in Eastbourne town centre.

A spokesperson from Tesco said: “We are really excited to open a new Tesco Express on Terminus Road in Eastbourne. This store will open on Friday 25th August and we are looking forward to serving the local community.”

Initially the supermarket chain had been seeking a licence for its Terminus Road store which would allow it to sell alcohol from 6am until midnight, seven days a week.

The site where Tesco Express will be in Terminus Road, Eastbourne. Picture from staff

These hours had seen objections raised by Sussex Police, which argued the store should close at 10pm as its location made it an inappropriate site for late-night alcohol sales. Similar concerns around late-night drinking and anti-social behaviour in Terminus Road were also raised by two public objectors.

A compromise was later struck as during a hearing councillors heard there had been further discussions between Tesco and the police, resulting in the business seeking an earlier closing time of 11pm. The store had also agreed to employ SIA-registered security staff on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings.

These negotiated conditions were accepted by the committee, which confirmed the grant of the licence in a decision notice published on November 7, 2022.

This will be the 10th Tesco branch in the Eastbourne area.