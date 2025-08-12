Support from British Gypsum helps Battle Town FC runners keep the community moving

British Gypsum is proud to support Battle Town Football Club (FC) Runners with a community grant that’s helping keep their volunteer-led sessions safe, inclusive and free for local residents.

Run entirely by volunteers, Battle Town FC Runners isn’t just a running group, it’s a movement built around wellbeing, inclusion and community spirit. Based in the heart of East Sussex, the group is passionate about helping people of all fitness levels get active. Their regular Couch to 5K courses are a gateway for beginners to find confidence in movement, and their post-run tea meetups offer much-needed opportunities to socialise, connect and support one another.

With no membership fees and no overheads, the group relies on community goodwill to keep sessions going. When the need for essential first aid training became clear, organisers sought support to ensure the safety and sustainability of the club.

“As a small local club, we really wanted to find support from a business that operates in our area. I knew of British Gypsum and, after visiting their website, I believed our needs matched the criteria for their community grant, so I applied,” said Esther Dunn, club organiser.

Thanks to British Gypsum’s funding, volunteer coaches have now completed vital first aid training, knowledge that has already proved beneficial during minor incidents on sessions, such as trips and falls.

“Without this donation, we wouldn’t have been able to afford the training. And without qualified coaches, we wouldn’t have been able to safely continue offering these sessions to the local community.”

The importance of community fitness is more relevant than ever. With rising interest in accessible, low-cost exercise options, Battle Town FC Runners continues to grow, welcoming more people of all ages and backgrounds. The club is already looking ahead, with plans to train additional volunteers through the England Athletics Leader in Running Fitness qualification.

“British Gypsum’s donation helped us stay safe, stay free, and stay inclusive for anyone who wants to run, no matter their starting point,” the team added.

Tanya Young, Plant Manager at the British Gypsum's Robertsbridge site, commented: “We’re pleased to support Battle Town FC Runners. They represent the heart of what community is all about, volunteers supporting one another, promoting health, and building friendships. We’re proud to play a small part in helping their coaches gain the skills and confidence they need to keep people safe while they grow and thrive.”

From first steps to 5Ks, Battle Town FC Runners is proving that fitness isn’t just about running - it’s about bringing people together, too. The support of British Gypsum has helped ensure the journey can continue for many more people in the community.

British Gypsum remains committed to building better communities by supporting groups like Battle Town FC Runners, initiatives that promote wellbeing, inclusion, and active lifestyles. Through meaningful donations, British Gypsum continues to help people thrive at a local level.

To find out more about British Gypsum’s community projects and how your organisation can apply for support, visit: https://www.british-gypsum.com/building-better-communities/our-charitable-support