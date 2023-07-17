Surrey-based business receives nomination for top industry award after first project in Crawley

A business based in Surrey has been nominated for an award after it completed its first project within the industrial and logistics sector at Manor Royal.

Sixpenny Group’s Manor Royal project (the new Evri warehouse on the former Virgin site) has been shortlisted for the ‘Industrial & Logistics Award’ category at this year’s EG Awards. The company will be competing against SEGRO, St Modwen and Tritax for the top prize.

Sixpenny Group was the developer and investor at the new purpose-built warehouse for Evri. Sixpenny Group bought and demolished the old Virgin HQ building, and built a new warehouse for Evri in partnership with ARCUS-PCD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On receiving the award, Egor Shestakov of Sixpenny Group said: “It's great to see our first project within the Industrial and Logistics sector has been shortlisted alongside the best in the business and has been recognised for its performance and success. Well done Sixpenny Group and all those involved."

Evri building in Manor Royal developed by Sixpenny Group. Picture: Sixpenny Group