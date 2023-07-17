NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Surrey-based business receives nomination for top industry award after first project in Crawley

A business based in Surrey has been nominated for an award after it completed its first project within the industrial and logistics sector at Manor Royal.
By Ellis Peters
Published 17th Jul 2023, 11:02 BST

Sixpenny Group’s Manor Royal project (the new Evri warehouse on the former Virgin site) has been shortlisted for the ‘Industrial & Logistics Award’ category at this year’s EG Awards. The company will be competing against SEGRO, St Modwen and Tritax for the top prize.

Sixpenny Group was the developer and investor at the new purpose-built warehouse for Evri. Sixpenny Group bought and demolished the old Virgin HQ building, and built a new warehouse for Evri in partnership with ARCUS-PCD.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On receiving the award, Egor Shestakov of Sixpenny Group said: “It's great to see our first project within the Industrial and Logistics sector has been shortlisted alongside the best in the business and has been recognised for its performance and success. Well done Sixpenny Group and all those involved."

Most Popular
Evri building in Manor Royal developed by Sixpenny Group. Picture: Sixpenny GroupEvri building in Manor Royal developed by Sixpenny Group. Picture: Sixpenny Group
Evri building in Manor Royal developed by Sixpenny Group. Picture: Sixpenny Group

See more: Crawley PRIDE 2023 update: Will there be food and drink available? Is the parade free to watch?- here are your questions answered, 'I couldn't recommend the railway enough to young people - no day is the same', Major new arts project seeks volunteers to unite Crawley in a shared sense of togetherness and pride

Sixpenny Group launched in 2019 and has experience in property investment, development and management that spans over three decades.

Related topics:SurreyManor Royal