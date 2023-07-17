Surrey-based business receives nomination for top industry award after first project in Crawley

Sixpenny Group’s Manor Royal project (the new Evri warehouse on the former Virgin site) has been shortlisted for the ‘Industrial & Logistics Award’ category at this year’s EG Awards. The company will be competing against SEGRO, St Modwen and Tritax for the top prize.
Sixpenny Group was the developer and investor at the new purpose-built warehouse for Evri. Sixpenny Group bought and demolished the old Virgin HQ building, and built a new warehouse for Evri in partnership with ARCUS-PCD.
On receiving the award, Egor Shestakov of Sixpenny Group said: “It's great to see our first project within the Industrial and Logistics sector has been shortlisted alongside the best in the business and has been recognised for its performance and success. Well done Sixpenny Group and all those involved."
Sixpenny Group launched in 2019 and has experience in property investment, development and management that spans over three decades.