Suspected wine thieves chased after M&S staff and police officer attacked in Chichester

A man and a woman were chased through the streets of Chichester after a member of staff at Marks and Spencer and a police officer were assaulted in the city.

Police were called to Marks and Spencer in East Street after reports of three people acting suspiciously possibly trying to steal wine on Thursday (June 1).

A fracas broke out resulting in a store detective and an off-duty police officer being assaulted. A man and a woman fled the scene while another was arrested. She was later released.

Businesses reported police officers requesting to search through CCTV to try and trace the pair following the incident.

East Street, Chichester. Picture by Kate Shemilt

Sussex Police is now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “A store detective and an off-duty police officer were assaulted as three suspected shoplifters fled from Marks and Spencer in Chichester on Thursday afternoon (June 1).

“Police were called to the store in East Street at 3.40pm after three people had been seen acting suspiciously and suspected of trying to steal bottles of wine.

“A man and a woman made off, but a search of the area failed to locate them. A woman was detained at the scene, but following a search was released.

“The off-duty officer sustained minor injuries during the incident, but she did not require medical treatment.