Sussex accountancy firm Carpenter Box announces 16 new promotions
The job elevations include two directors, one associate, five senior managers, two managers and six assistant managers across the Worthing, Crawley and Brighton offices.
Joshua Bowen becomes Client Service Director leading the Outsourced Finance Function (OFF) team, which provides a range of outsourced finance services to businesses.
Gill Lynes has been promoted to Director of the Later Life team at Carpenter Box Financial Advisers. Gill has over 30 years’ experience providing financial planning support to elderly clients and their families to assist with issues such as care fees and inheritance tax.
In the firm’s tax department, Nikki Martin becomes an Associate, with Katie Trevallion, Dean Reynolds and Meghan Osborne moving into Senior Manager roles. In the audit team, Alaina Cryer and Joanne Chidwick are promoted to Senior Managers.
At the same time, Declan Bennett and Jack Butcher become Managers within the StarBox team, which provides accounting and business advice to new media entrepreneurs, social influencers and rising stars.
Finally, there are six newly promoted Assistant Managers. These include James Laker, an IT specialist in the Practice Support Group; Charlie Holdaway and Sharna Challenger within the Audit team; and Clare Martin, Karly Charrington and Azka Khurshid in the Tax Services Group.
Commented Carpenter Box Managing Partner Alan Edwards: “Congratulations to each of these talented individuals on their well-deserved promotions. They already make a significant contribution to the success of our firm and our clients, and I know they will continue to thrive in these new roles.”