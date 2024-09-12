Sussex-based Artemis Aerospace celebrates 25 years in business with special party

Sussex-based business Artemis Aerospace celebrated 25 years in business during a special party hosted in a private marquee on the grounds of its headquarters in Wiston.

Owners of the global aviation component solutions specialist Jim and Deborah Scott welcomed staff, suppliers and customers to an evening of entertainment, which heralded their quarter of a century in the industry.

During the event, guests were treated to a three-course sit down dinner, a live band and a professional illustrator who captured beautiful individual watercolour portraits of those in attendance.

Commenting on the evening, Jim said:

“It was absolutely wonderful to welcome our family, friends, staff, customers and suppliers to such a special occasion and have the opportunity to thank them for all their unending support over the last 25 years. It was a fantastic evening and we are so grateful to everyone who was able to join us to celebrate Artemis Aerospace and make the occasion so memorable. We look forward to what the future holds for Artemis and continuing to work hard to make a difference to those operating in the industry.”