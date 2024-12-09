Sussex-based Clive Emson Auctioneers named Residential Auction Service of the Year in ‘Oscars’ of UK's residential agency sector

A regional property auctioneer covering Sussex has won a national award in the ‘Oscars’ of the UK's residential agency sector.

Clive Emson Auctioneers has been named Residential Auction Service of the Year in The Negotiator Awards 2024, held in London’s Mayfair.

The independent firm, which has its regional office in Brighton was established 35 years ago in Maidstone, Kent, by chairman Clive Emson MBE.

With around 24,500 estate agencies in the UK, The Negotiator is a trade magazine covering the UK residential property market.

Industry accolade: The firm's founder and chairman Clive Emson MBE is pictured with TV star and comedian Ellie Taylor and Grant Leonard, chief executive of Propertydrum, publisher of The Negotiator

Clive Emson Auctioneers was also shortlisted for Community Champion of the Year, winning the silver award, and Website of the Year.

James Emson, Managing Director, said: “Judging was by a 30-strong panel of leading lights in the residential property industry and, to echo what The Negotiator’s publishing director stated, an accolade from The Negotiator Awards is a stamp of approval, a badge of excellence and sign that clients can trust their choice when engaging an agent or supplier.”

He added: “Receiving the Residential Auction Service award is also testament to the incredible work my colleagues do in preparing more than 1,270 land and property lots in eight auctions this year, including in and around Brighton.”

Presented by comedian Ellie Taylor, the winners of 34 categories were awarded with trophies; accolades and commendations were handed to 147 agencies and suppliers.

The firm, which has its last of eight auctions this year on Wednesday [December 11], covering Sussex, also sponsored the Rising Star of the Year category,

Now in its 16th year, the awards are the UK’s leading independent awards programme for estate and letting agents, their suppliers and the residential property industry.

The Negotiator’s publishing director Grant Leonard said: “This has been a great evening of excitement and celebration, seeing the best in the business recognised and rewarded.

“The Negotiator Awards is also a process of self-analysis for a company, to highlight its strengths and to reveal areas where it can strive harder to succeed. The process of entering only improves the service on offer.”

The awards followed The Negotiator Conference & Expo where agents listened to opinions and advice from 22 expert speakers and industry leaders, hosted by Sky News’ Business Editor, Ian King.