The company delivers flats and houses which fit in with the local area and helps residents to reduce their energy bills using super insulation and considered design.

It is the first certified B Corp in the UK modular construction industry, which means it is meeting high standards of performance, accountability and transparency.

With nearly 70 staff, more than 240 homes delivered and 12 years in business, Boutique Modern developments can be seen around Sussex, including Palmerston House in Fort Road, Newhaven. The company plans to expand the business and hire more employees in Newhaven.

CEO Dick Shone said: “Boutique Modern decided to become B Corp accredited as we felt it was the right thing to do for our clients, our team and our future. We believe in being open and transparent about what we have achieved and what we need to do more of. We understand it’s a long road to net zero, but we believe this is the best way to forge a path towards a responsible future.”

He added: “Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do. As a modular construction manufacturer, we have already taken a sustainable approach to modern methods of construction. In terms of specific practices, we are reducing our emissions as much as possible and offsetting the remaining emissions using quality, verifiable carbon offsetting schemes.”

Boutique Modern sources 90% of its supply chain from Sussex and invests £7 million annually in local materials and subcontractors. Their collaboration with East Sussex College has meant that 40% of their workforce joins them from the college or the local employment centre.

On the future of Boutique Modern, Dick Shone said: "We plan to double our capacity next year with a new factory opening in Newhaven once planning has been approved. Once we’ve got it up and running, we’ll have opportunities to take on even more exciting projects and hire more employees.”

He added: “Boutique Modern stands out as it is a B Corp modular manufacturer with a mission-driven focus on helping to transform derelict, often difficult to build on plots of land, that would not otherwise be possible without modular construction.

"We can help to solve the national housing shortage if we strive to adopt the modular approach, which is what makes our purpose special.

“We want to challenge the perceptions of what working in the construction industry is like too – at Boutique Modern our homes are put together in a factory-controlled environment before they are craned into position on site. This reduces the time our employees have to spend outdoors or away from Newhaven.”

Corinne Day, programme director at Newhaven Enterprise Zone said: “Newhaven has a long history of manufacturing and Boutique Modern has made excellent use of a skillset which exists here.

