Sussex-based developer extends its land team

Sussex-based Sigma Homes has appointed Ellie White as Senior Planning Manager. A Chartered Town Planner with 15 years’ experience across the Home Counties and South Coast, Ellie brings a wealth of knowledge in land promotion, planning strategy, and stakeholder engagement. She joins from Henry Adams LLP, where she played a pivotal role in the delivery of multiple residential schemes.

Ellie’s new role at Sigma Homes will focus primarily on the planning promotion of sites across the wider Sigma Homes portfolio, covering both immediate and strategic land opportunities. She will also be involved in the preparation and delivery of planning consents on a mix of greenfield and brownfield sites.

Chris East, Group Land & Planning Director at Sigma Homes, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Ellie to the Sigma Homes team. This new position underscores our commitment to the growth of Sigma Homes as we invest further to capitalise fully on the opportunities created by the government's housing growth agenda. Ellie’s appointment strengthens our in-house planning capabilities and reflects our commitment to long-term growth.”

Sigma Homes is currently working to submit six new planning applications in the next few months on sites across the South East, totalling 28.3 hectares (70 acres) and with the potential to deliver up to 575 new homes.

These include one site in Surrey, two in Hampshire, two in Buckinghamshire, one in East Sussex, and one in the London Boroughs. Each site has been carefully selected for its immediate planning potential and alignment with local growth strategies.

Headquartered in the West Sussex town of Horsham, Sigma Homes Group was founded in 2013. The company has five live developments in premium locations, including Angmering, Cuckfield and Haywards Heath in West Sussex, Thames Ditton in Surrey and its latest flagship scheme at Sumners Fields in Barns Green, Horsham.

Sigma Homes’ land team operates across the whole of the South of England. With over 100 years combined development experience, the specialist team works exclusively with landowners to deliver housing sites that bring lasting value to communities, local authorities and landowners themselves.

For more information, visit www.sigmahomes.co.uk