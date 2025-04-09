Sussex-based dog treats company teams up with national training provider to enhance animal welfare

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s The Dog’s, the innovative creators of premium human-quality protein treats for dogs, have joined forces with ethical canine course provider Canine Principles to help spread the word about dog welfare.

The partnership between the London-based course provider and the Sussex based brand will kick off with a special treat giveaway, where 2,000 lucky learners from Canine Principles will receive a selection of It’s The Dog’s mouth-watering, human-grade protein balls.

As well as that, Canine Principles’ expert owner Jo Middleton will also share exclusive behavioural training videos with It’s The Dog’s customers, ensuring that all dogs involved get the best in both nutrition and training.

Matt Hunt, founder of It’s The Dog’s, said: "Imagine a world where dogs could choose their food.

"They wouldn’t settle for cheap, over-processed junk. No, they’d choose the freshest, tastiest, most nutritious food they could find. And that’s exactly what we’ve created—treats that are as good for dogs as we’d want for ourselves!"

She continued, "We’ve spent years perfecting our treats, ensuring they’re packed with protein, prebiotics, and all the good stuff.

"Partnering with Canine Principles is a natural fit for us because we both believe in raising the standard of care for dogs. Whether it’s through nutrition or behaviour, we want to help dogs live their healthiest, happiest lives."

And Canine Principles’ founder, Jo Middleton, is equally excited about the alliance. "This is such an exciting partnership for us," Jo said. "It’s The Dog’s shares our ethos of ethical, high-quality care for dogs. We’ve trained over 15,000 dog professionals and enthusiasts, and we know how crucial it is to provide not just the right training, but the right nutrition to support a dog’s development.

"This partnership will give our learners access to the best treats on the market, and with It’s The Dog’s focus on health and wellbeing, we’re confident their treats will support our mission to improve canine lives."

The partnership will also feature short Canine Principles’ behavioural training videos, which will be available to It’s The Dog’s customers. These videos will help pet owners better understand their dogs, improve training methods, and ultimately foster a stronger bond with their pets.

But it’s not just about providing great products and services. Both Matt and Jo are passionate about giving back to the dog-loving community, especially rescue organisations.

Matt explains, "We know that proper nutrition is key to rehabilitating rescue dogs. We want to do our part to make sure that every dog, whether in a home or in a shelter, has access to the best nutrition possible."

To find out more about Canine Principles go to www.canineprinciples.com

To find out more about It's The Dog's go to https://itsthedogsofficial.com