Sussex-based firm, Servo Private Wealth, achieves CISI Chartered Firm™ status

Servo Private Wealth, a specialist independent financial planning business, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious CISI Chartered Firm™ status by the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI).

This recognition marks a significant milestone in the firm’s commitment to professionalism and ethical standards within the financial services industry and within the local community.

Only 20 firms in the UK have achieved CISI Chartered Firm™ status. This designation is granted to firms that meet rigorous eligibility criteria, including regulatory recognition, a commitment to professional development, and adherence to the CISI Code of Conduct.

Importantly, at least 50% of a firm’s staff in core areas must be individually chartered with the CISI. Servo Private Wealth has successfully established comprehensive qualifications and Continuing Professional Development (CPD) programmes to meet these standards.

James Mallinson CFP™ Chartered FCSI, Director of Servo Private Wealth, commented: “We are thrilled to have achieved CISI Chartered Firm™ status. This recognition underscores our commitment to being among the best in the industry and delivering the highest standards of service to our clients nationwide. We invest in our staff’s development and foster long-lasting relationships built on trust and integrity, which this achievement reinforces.”

Based in West Sussex, Servo Private Wealth specialises in working with business owners and their families across the South-East. The firm’s expert team is dedicated to guiding clients through their financial journeys with confidence and expertise.

Kevin Moore, Chartered FCSI, Executive Director of Membership and Business Development at CISI, remarked: “We are delighted to welcome Servo Private Wealth as a CISI Chartered Firm™. This accreditation highlights their commitment to professionalism, integrity, and client-focused outcomes.”