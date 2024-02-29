Sussex-based Fred. Olsen Travel Agents wins twice at prestigious London awards ceremony

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Carnival UK Cruise Awards recognise cruise specialist agents for their business with the company’s six brands, Carnival Cruise Line, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises and Seabourn. Each brand presents two awards, the first for Partnership Development and the second for Outstanding Contribution. In addition, four additional multi-brand awards are awarded for Innovative Marketing Campaign, Outstanding Customer Care, Rising Star and Outstanding Contribution.

The company was thrilled to be awarded for their Innovative Marketing by the Carnival group. This award was in recognition of the company’s new Fred. Olsen Travel Agents concept store in Eastbourne which features a branded feature wall with hero image and logo; dedicated TV display for offers, campaigns and video footage; brochure display; branded brochure bin; and local events, such as an Afternoon Tea With Cunard, which provide a real product focus and drive consumers to book locally with their Fred. Olsen Travel cruise specialists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fred. Olsen Travel Agents were also delighted to be highly commended for their Partnership Achievement with Cunard in delivering 90% growth year on year.

Staff at the award-winning Fred. Olsen Travel Agents Eastbourne branch.

Paul Hardwick, Fred. Olsen Travel Agents Director of Retails, commented: “We were incredibly proud to be commended in Cunard’s Partnership Achievement Award category after a great year of growth. We were then stunned and delighted to win the Innovative Marketing Campaign award for our concept store in Eastbourne. I am so proud of our marketing team and Eastbourne staff for creating a fantastic fresh new look which is rightly getting recognised throughout the industry for giving great brand awareness opportunities to our operator partners on the high street.”