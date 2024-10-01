Sussex-based Jane Eastwood launches corporate wellbeing workshops to promote healthier, more productive workplaces

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jane Eastwood, a Sussex-based Lifestyle Medicine Practitioner, is excited to announce the launch of her Corporate Wellbeing Workshops designed specifically for businesses seeking to enhance employee wellbeing and productivity. These workshops address key health challenges faced by today’s workforce offering sustainable, practical solutions that promote lasting positive change in corporate environments.

In an era where stress, burnout and poor nutrition are widespread in the workplace, investing in employee wellbeing has never been more important. Jane’s workshops are tailored to the specific needs of each organisation and focus on empowering employees with the knowledge and tools to improve their overall health. The sessions cover a range of topics including nutritional guidance, stress management, sleep solutions and holistic wellness education.

"Health is the foundation of performance and productivity," says Jane Eastwood. "My goal is to offer companies practical, accessible solutions that help their employees thrive both in and out of the workplace. When employees are healthy and energised, the entire business benefits."

Key offerings in the Corporate Wellbeing and Nutrition Workshops include:

Preventing the Afternoon Slump : Discover ways to sustain energy throughout the day and practical tips to avoid that mid-afternoon energy dip.

: Discover ways to sustain energy throughout the day and practical tips to avoid that mid-afternoon energy dip. Stress Management : Identify stress triggers and use evidence-based techniques to manage and reduce stress effectively.

: Identify stress triggers and use evidence-based techniques to manage and reduce stress effectively. Sleep Hygiene: Unlock science-backed strategies for better sleep and recovery, leading to improved energy and focus.

Unlock science-backed strategies for better sleep and recovery, leading to improved energy and focus. Pre-Diabetes Prevention: Discover proven lifestyle changes to halt or reverse pre-diabetes, supporting long-term health.

Discover proven lifestyle changes to halt or reverse pre-diabetes, supporting long-term health. Thriving through Menopause: Manage symptoms and improve quality of life during menopause, with specialized lifestyle support.

Jane also offers personalized health coaching for one-on-one or small group sessions, providing employees with tailored guidance on how to improve their diet, manage stress and boost their overall wellbeing. Her workshops can be delivered both in-person and online, offering flexibility to accommodate the needs of diverse organisations.

Why Corporate Wellbeing Matters Now More Than Ever

Studies have shown that companies that invest in employee health and wellness see tangible benefits, including higher job satisfaction, lower absenteeism and improved overall business performance. With the rise of chronic stress, long working hours and poor dietary habits in modern corporate settings, Jane’s workshops provide much-needed solutions to promote a healthier, more resilient workforce.

About Jane Eastwood

An experienced lifestyle medicine practitioner, Jane Eastwood combines health coaching expertise with modern evidence-based practices, to guide individuals and teams toward optimal health. Backed by over 15 years of experience working with international businesses and blue-chip organisations, Jane understands first-hand the challenges of maintaining a healthy work-life balance in a corporate environment. Her workshops help employees make informed and lasting changes to their lifestyle habits.

For businesses looking to prioritise their employees' health and wellbeing, Jane’s workshops offer a comprehensive and customizable approach. To learn more or schedule a consultation, please contact Jane Eastwood at [email protected].