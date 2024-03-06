Sussex-based Scandia-Hus Turns 50!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Swedish Influence
Established in 1974, Scandia-Hus are one of the oldest self-build companies in Britain. Initially a UK distributor of timber frame kits for a Swedish company, with homes being designed and manufactured in Sweden and transported to the UK on lorries, only standard plans with minor modifications were available and the majority of house types were bungalows and Scandinavian-style chalets.However, since 1996 all their homes have been manufactured in Britain, allowing them complete flexibility over the design and build process. Whilst they have a wide selection of designs to inspire customers, they are now able to produce totally bespoke homes in any style.
Energy-Saving Design
Scandia-Hus have been championing energy-efficient design since its inception, employing advanced Swedish technology to create low-impact homes with minimal energy consumption. Managing Director Derek Dawson explains, “Combining our airtight timber frames with thermally efficient triple-glazed windows and high levels of insulation, all of which are standard in our builds, was a pioneering approach in the 1970s which has proven to keep our customers warm and significantly reduce their energy bills as well as their carbon footprint.”
Plans for the Future
As they enter their 50th year of business, Scandia-Hus are enthusiastically looking to the future and their continued growth. Their newest show home, “The Lodge”, will be under construction this year with an outbuilding dedicated to sustainability and renewable energy technology, showcasing different components of a timber frame structure and incorporating information on renewables such as heat pumps and solar panels.
This will be located at their Show Centre in Sussex where there are currently three show homes open to visit. Appointments can be booked by contacting the office on 01342 838060 or [email protected]. More information can be found on their website - scandia-hus.co.uk/