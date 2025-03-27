Sussex-based Smartmonkey appointed to drive growth for the UK’s fastest-growing data solutions consultancy

Smartmonkey, the Sussex-based digital marketing agency specialising in driving growth for B2B businesses, has won a competitive pitch to support bigspark – the UK’s fastest-growing data solutions consultancy – with its organic search strategy.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delivering a blend of technical SEO, content marketing, and digital PR, the new partnership aims to amplify bigspark’s online visibility, strengthen brand authority, and foster deeper engagement with key stakeholders. The work will support bigspark’s ambitious growth plans as it continues to empower organisations through innovation in data, engineering, and responsible AI.

Beth Nash, founder of Smartmonkey, said, “Joining forces with bigspark at such a pivotal stage in their growth journey is something the whole team is excited about. Their pioneering approach to data solutions aligns perfectly with our expertise in organic search and our passion for pushing boundaries with new and emerging technologies. By combining our strengths, we’re excited to help bigspark expand its digital reach and further cement its position as a market leader.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

bigspark partners with industry leaders including NatWest, Barclays, and Esure, helping them unlock the full potential of their data through cutting-edge AI and data engineering solutions that solve complex challenges and drive business transformation.

Beth Nash, Smartmonkey founder

Louise Capewell, Head of Marketing at bigspark, added, “Smartmonkey stood out to us because, despite being a small team, they bring deep expertise in both fintech and technology – two areas that are central to our growth. Their agile, hands-on approach and strong track record in organic search and digital PR made them the ideal partner. We needed a team that could move quickly, think strategically, and truly understand the complexities of our business – and Smartmonkey delivers on all fronts.”

In today’s digital-first world, the collaboration reflects the growing importance of organic search as a strategic growth driver. By leveraging Smartmonkey’s experience in SEO and content marketing, bigspark is well-positioned to accelerate its digital performance and enhance its authority within the data and AI space.

The partnership will play a key role in amplifying bigspark’s online visibility, building brand recognition, and engaging decision-makers across its target industries.