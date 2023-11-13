Sussex based telecoms provider Rubix VT expands team to fuel growth phase

Sussex based leading independent business telecoms provider Rubix VT has welcomed five new employees, marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth ambitions.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new additions will support Rubix VT’s success as it expands its reach with further acquisitions of SME telecoms providers.

Rubix VT has welcomed client relationship manager Lidia De Luca, who will work to enhance the customer experience, while sales manager Jonathan Mills will focus on finding new business, managing the sales team and building partner relationships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have also been joined by finance assistant Kieran Hill,support desk technician Ross Sheldon and Vanessa Boiling as Executive Assistant.

Lidia De Luca, new client relationship manager

Nick Poyner, managing director of Rubix VT, said: “The arrival of these five talented people will support our ambitions as we continue to scale the business.

“This expanded team will put us in pole position as we build on our client base with our bespoke services and a jargon-free approach to business telecoms.”

De Luca joins Rubix VT with more than 20 years of experience working in sales and is looking forward to helping customers to save time and money: “I have always enjoyed the customer relations side of my job. I have worked in several sectors throughout my career including telecoms and I’m looking forward to ensuring that we deliver the best customer services.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mills started working in telecoms in 2009 with a B2B mobile company and brings more than 14 years of experience in the telecoms industry.

Jonathan Mills, new sales manager

He said: “I had heard great things about Rubix VT and I’m looking forward to being an instrumental part of their growth and to help the business to build something incredible.

“I’m excited about strengthening our relationships with customers and partners and building a winning team.”

Rubix VT’s main client base includes regional businesses based in the South East, as well as call centres, GPs, pharmacies and dental services, estate agencies, recruitment agencies and financial services.