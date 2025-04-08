Sussex-based wedding company, The Gilchrist Collection, wins two prestigious venue awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Gilchrist Collection is proud to announce its exceptional achievement at the Guides for Brides Awards 2025, where it won two prestigious awards for its outstanding wedding venues. Ravenswood (Sharpthorne, West Sussex) was honoured with the title of Best Country Wedding Venue, and Highley Manor (Haywards Heath, West Sussex) received the award for Best Manor Venue. This is a second win already this year for Highley Manor which was awarded National Winner at The Wedding Industry Awards (TWIA) in January.

These coveted accolades reflect the exceptional beauty, service, and experience both venues provide to couples on their special day.

CEO Samantha Gilchrist and her team were thrilled to attend the glamorous evening on 27th March at Oxford Town Hall, where the company celebrated its award-winning venues along with the recognition of four other remarkable properties from their portfolio. In addition to Ravenswood and Highley Manor’s victories, Crowcombe Court, Hackness Grange, Danby Castle, and Rushpool Hall were all named runners-up in their respective categories.

Samantha Gilchrist, CEO of the Gilchrist Collection who, herself, last year was crowned the Bridebook Best Wedding Venue Owner and C Suite Award Winner for Women’s Business Club, expressed her excitement, saying, “We are incredibly proud to have both Highley Manor and Ravenswood recognized at the Guides for Brides Awards. To receive the Best Manor Wedding Venue award for Highley Manor and the Best Country Wedding Venue award for Ravenswood is truly an honour. Our venues are unique in their charm, and it’s wonderful to see our dedication to providing unforgettable experiences acknowledged. We also congratulate Crowcombe Court, Hackness Grange, Danby Castle, and Rushpool Hall for their impressive recognition as runners-up. It was an amazing evening filled with joy and celebration, and we are grateful for the hard work of our entire team.”

Michael Bateman and Sam Gilchrist with presenter, John Maddaford (centre)

Samantha continued, “We would also like to take this opportunity to thank Alison Hargreaves, founder of Guides for Brides, for her incredible hospitality and the seamless organization of such a wonderful event. Her dedication to the wedding industry and the support she provides to venues like ours is deeply appreciated.”

The Gilchrist Collection now boasts an impressive portfolio of 12 exceptional wedding venues spanning both the UK and the USA (see below). These recent awards serve as a testament to the team's dedication to excellence and their continued success in the wedding and events industry, with the Gilchrist Collection’s global reach only growing stronger.