Sussex-based wedding company, The Gilchrist Collection, wins two prestigious venue awards
These coveted accolades reflect the exceptional beauty, service, and experience both venues provide to couples on their special day.
CEO Samantha Gilchrist and her team were thrilled to attend the glamorous evening on 27th March at Oxford Town Hall, where the company celebrated its award-winning venues along with the recognition of four other remarkable properties from their portfolio. In addition to Ravenswood and Highley Manor’s victories, Crowcombe Court, Hackness Grange, Danby Castle, and Rushpool Hall were all named runners-up in their respective categories.
Samantha Gilchrist, CEO of the Gilchrist Collection who, herself, last year was crowned the Bridebook Best Wedding Venue Owner and C Suite Award Winner for Women’s Business Club, expressed her excitement, saying, “We are incredibly proud to have both Highley Manor and Ravenswood recognized at the Guides for Brides Awards. To receive the Best Manor Wedding Venue award for Highley Manor and the Best Country Wedding Venue award for Ravenswood is truly an honour. Our venues are unique in their charm, and it’s wonderful to see our dedication to providing unforgettable experiences acknowledged. We also congratulate Crowcombe Court, Hackness Grange, Danby Castle, and Rushpool Hall for their impressive recognition as runners-up. It was an amazing evening filled with joy and celebration, and we are grateful for the hard work of our entire team.”
Samantha continued, “We would also like to take this opportunity to thank Alison Hargreaves, founder of Guides for Brides, for her incredible hospitality and the seamless organization of such a wonderful event. Her dedication to the wedding industry and the support she provides to venues like ours is deeply appreciated.”
The Gilchrist Collection now boasts an impressive portfolio of 12 exceptional wedding venues spanning both the UK and the USA (see below). These recent awards serve as a testament to the team's dedication to excellence and their continued success in the wedding and events industry, with the Gilchrist Collection’s global reach only growing stronger.