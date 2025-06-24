Sussex business owner hails ‘extraordinary’ results after helping single mum turn her life around on 'Rich House, Poor House'

A business owner from Chailey is thrilled by the ‘extraordinary’ results of helping an unemployed women turn her life around.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katy Jobbins, founder of the Permanent Makeup Training Academy in Wivelsfield, met Nadine Hill from Portsmouth on ‘Rich House, Poor House’ in 2020 when the pair swapped budgets for a week.

At the time, Nadine had only £86 disposable income a week, plus a ‘mountain of debt’, said Katy. The episode was set to be aired again on HGTV on Wednesday, June 25 (9pm) and can be seen on Netflix anytime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katy said she recently reunited with Nadine, who now runs the successful Portsmouth Permanent Makeup and has cleared her debt, now having the ability to earn more than £1,500 a week.

Katy Jobbins, founder of the Permanent Makeup Training Academy in Wivelsfield, and Nadine Hill, who runs Portsmouth Permanent Makeup. Photo: Katy Jobbins

Katy said: “Nadine amazes me every time I see her. From brows to areola restoration, she’s become such a powerful, talented artist. It makes me emotional thinking about how far she’s come.”

In 2020, Nadine was a single mum working part-time in a hair salon and living in a two-bedroom flat. In the TV show, she swapped budgets with Katy and Katy’s husband Paul Bate who had £1,800 of disposable income a week.

Katy explained that she saw a special ‘spark’ in Nadine that she could not ignore and recognised her drive and determination. So at the end of their ‘Rich House, Poor House’ episode, Katy offered to train Nadine free-of-charge and mentor her for the next few years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nadine said: “When Katy offered me the training for free, I was amazed. I did think these sort of things don’t happen – definitely not to someone like me. She’s saved me in so many ways.”

Katy and Nadine behind the scenes of 'Rich House, Poor House Changed My Life'. Photo: Katy Jobbins

Nadine received support from Katy and Paul and took ownership of her finances, building a new career while her sister Penny helped with childcare. Nadine then opened her first permanent makeup clinic in Cosham in September 2020 and managed to move into a house with a garden in April 2021. In 2021, Katy and Nadine appeared on TV once again on Rich House, Poor House Changed My Life.

Nadine now operates from LG House of Beauty in Hilsea, which is her third clinic location. She was shortlisted for two major awards at the 2023 National Hair & Beauty Awards: Best Semi-Permanent Makeup Artist of the Year and Best for Brows. Nadine has also been inspired by Katy’s ‘Pay With a Smile’ campaign to offer free monthly brow treatments to cancer survivors. Nadine also trains in advanced permanent makeup techniques and is expanding her skills so she can do reconstructive tattooing on breast cancer patients.

She said: “I feel so much more independent now. I have self-esteem, believe in my worth, and I know that anything is possible. This hasn’t just changed my finances — it’s changed my life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nadine added: “I didn’t believe in myself before. But Katy did. And now I love everything about what I do. I’m getting amazing five-star reviews. One cancer patient cried in the mirror when she saw her new brows. This is why I do it.”

Katy and Nadine have remained closed over the past few years and have continued their mentorship. They get together for days out in Brighton and Christmas celebrations, and Katy helped train Nadine in paramedical areola tattooing last month.

Katy said their recent reunion was both a training day and a celebration of possibility and perseverance.