Sussex café becomes the canvas for a young artist’s vision

Customers have been quick to notice the change, praising not just the mural’s beauty, but also the uniqueness of giving a budding local artist the chance to showcase her work.

“Watching Claudia work was almost as wonderful as her final creation, but nothing could have prepared me for quite how incredible it would be,” says La Follia owner Mariana Newton. “Her mural is the first thing that people see when they enter, and we couldn’t imagine a more beautiful sight. Thank you isn’t a big enough word for our gratitude – we are quite simply blown away.”

A creative business with a sustainable edge

Claudia’s business, Hari Design, reflects her love of sustainability, reusing materials, and celebrating the natural world through creativity. As a decorative and textiles artist, she works with local residents and businesses to transform spaces, through murals, window displays and bespoke, hand-stitched lampshades.

“I always wanted whatever I do to make a positive impact and be meaningful,” Claudia says. “Hari grew out of that – combining sustainability, creativity and new ways of thinking when it comes to interiors. Things don’t have to be ‘new’ to be beautiful.”

Perseverance and passion: Claudia’s journey

Art has been a constant thread in Claudia’s life, from her GCSEs and A levels through to a foundation diploma and degree. After graduating, she became a mother to her son, Bodhi – an experience she describes as unexpectedly liberating for her creativity.

“Having him straight away was actually a really good thing,” she reflects. “When he was tiny, there was no pressure - no one expects much from a young, single mother. I had the freedom to experiment, try out different mediums and work out what I actually enjoyed doing.”

Having spent those formative years building the foundations, by the time Bodhi started school, Claudia was ready to go freelance. Illustration was her initial focus – a discipline that helped refine her style – but she soon realised it wasn’t a long-term path. Oil painting commissions and textiles followed, before mural work finally clicked.

“It was when I did a mural for a yoga studio that I thought, yes – this is what I really enjoy,” she says. “And La Follia cemented that.”

The South Harting café project, she explains, was a dream commission: “I absolutely love referencing nature through my work and celebrating local businesses, so being asked to create a mural for La Follia, a place I already loved visiting, was perfect.”

Bringing a mural to life

The brief from Mariana was simple: a mural that felt rustic, complemented the café’s décor, and hinted at its Mediterranean influences. She had shared pictures of Florence from her travels and had initially considered a view through a window.

“Given we only had a week, I suggested doing a design inspired by an Italian fruit tree,” Claudia explains. “Mariana loved the idea, and we brainstormed styles, reference images and agreed on hinting at a trompe-l’œil effect, with Bloomsbury influences also woven in.”

With a background in fine art, illustration and textiles, Claudia is accustomed to adapting ideas for different surfaces and scales. But bare plaster presented a challenge. “I had to seal the wall first because otherwise it would have just absorbed the paint. Any mistake couldn’t be covered up, so it was all a bit scary!”

Mariana’s collaboration made the project flow. “We have similar taste, so my work naturally complemented what she envisioned. She was a joy to work with!’

From murals to memory shades

For Claudia, creativity has always needed to be values-led. Murals and sustainable home décor, particularly her distinctive lampshades, felt like the perfect fit – combining artistry with a commitment to making a positive impact.

The idea for her lampshades started almost by chance. Looking to learn a trade she could do from home, without the need for large amounts of space, she began experimenting with found objects. “I came across an old hanging basket and started repurposing it,” she recalls. “Then everything snowballed from there into Hari Design – a brand focused on interiors, sustainability and high-quality, hand-crafted decor.”

Sustainability, she insists, is non-negotiable. “It’s not just about visible eco choices, but transparency at every level. And it’s inspired by my son – we all have a responsibility to leave a healthier planet for our kids, so that’s really important to me.”

Even the name Hari reflects her philosophy. Suggested to her a couple of years ago, it resonated immediately. In Sanskrit, it is associated with protection, focusing on what matters, and clearing away negativity. It also means “tawny” or “yellow,” with symbolic links to lions – a fitting connection for Claudia, whose son Bodhi is a Leo.

“Bodhii has been the driving force all along,” she says. “For me, wanting to have my own business is about being there for my son. As a single parent, I need to be able to shape my timetable around him – and that’s just not possible if I’m working for someone else.”

Looking ahead, Claudia hopes to build Hari Design slowly and sustainably, staying true to her ethos while expanding her reach. “I’d love to focus more on commercial spaces, and I’m about to create a window installation for a shop window in Midhurst. Long-term, I’d like Hari to become a one-stop shop for interior decor– always sustainable, always unique and always high-quality.”

Celebrating creativity and community

The mural at La Follia has transformed the space, drawing the eye and bringing a sense of nature indoors. Claudia’s work not only beautifies interiors but also celebrates local businesses, sustainable practice and the creativity of emerging artists.

For those keen to see her work in person, La Follia is a destination worth visiting, while Claudia’s wider portfolio can be explored online at haridesign.uk, or on Instagram at @haridesign.uk.

Through her murals, lampshades, and sustainable approach, Claudia Hazard is proof that art can be both personal and purposeful, bringing communities together while also inspiring change.

