Sussex care home group wins national care award

Boutique Care Homes, a growing care provider soon to open its newest home in Burgess Hill, has been named Winner of the ‘Residential Elderly Care Provider – Small’ category at the prestigious HealthInvestor Awards 2025.

The national award recognises outstanding achievement in the business of healthcare and highlights Boutique Care Homes’ commitment to delivering personalised, values-driven care across the South East.

The HealthInvestor Awards, held in London on 4 June, celebrate excellence and innovation across the care sector. Boutique Care Homes was recognised for its consistent focus on offering care that is both professionally led and deeply personal, supported by elegant, community-driven environments where residents feel genuinely at home.

Boutique Care Homes will open Keymer Hall in Burgess Hill in 2025, bringing its distinctive approach to care to West Sussex. The home will offer residential, dementia, and short-stay care within a welcoming, thoughtfully designed setting, reflecting the group’s belief in creating “a warm and loving family where everyone feels at home.” The launch of Keymer Hall follows the success of the group’s homes in Shepperton, Newmarket and Broadstairs, all of which have earned outstanding feedback from residents, families and care professionals alike.

Life at Boutique Care Homes

Speaking after the ceremony, Ameet Kotecha shared his pride in the team’s achievement; “I’m just so proud of what we’re building, not just as a care provider, but as a team of people who genuinely care. This award belongs to every single person who brings our values to life, day in and day out. It recognises the everyday commitment to personalised, values-driven care that makes such a difference to our residents and their families. We set out to offer care so good, it’s unexpected, and moments like this show we’re staying true to that promise.”

Operations Director Martin Murphy added; “This award is a testament to the dedication, compassion and professionalism of our entire team. Their unwavering focus on creating meaningful experiences and real human connection is what makes our homes so special. To be recognised by HealthInvestor is both a huge honour and a reflection of the culture of care and excellence we work hard to uphold every day.”

This national recognition comes at an exciting time for Boutique Care Homes as it continues to grow while staying true to its founding values. With a reputation for exceptional care, innovative enrichment programmes, and a people-first culture, the group is redefining what later life can look like in care.

To discover more about Keymer Hall or Boutique Care Homes, please visit www.boutiquecarehomes.co.uk.