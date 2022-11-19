Sussex city is one of the takeaway capitals in the UK

A city in Sussex is one of the UK’s takeaway capitals according to a new study.

Raisin UK has analysed which British cities have the most takeout and delivery options in comparison to the population. The top 20 reveals the areas with the most options per square mile and people, and the favourite cuisine in each spot.

Brighton and Hove’s favourite takeaway is a Chinese and ranks very highly in the list of the UK's takeaway capitals, coming in 4th out of the UK. The seaside city resort is home to 3,282 takeaway locations, which equates to an amazing 133.68 takeout choices per 10,000 people. Brighton has the second-highest number of takeaways per square mile (269.85).

Bournemouth took the top stop, followed by Newcastle and Leeds.



