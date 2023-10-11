Sussex commercial property yields witness notable expansion in 2023 amidst market evolution
Yield, a critical metric for assessing the expected return on property investments, is derived from the ratio of rental income to property value. This fluctuation in yields can be attributed to various factors, particularly demand dynamics.
Interestingly, while the London West End offices reported the lowest yields nationally at four percent, Sussex's prime office spaces have seen a slightly better yield. However, the county's shopping centres, in line with the national trend, presented an eight percent yield. As per market analysts, heightened demand can boost property values, leading to reduced yields, while diminished demand can yield opposite results.
While office real estate has traditionally been the cornerstone of the UK's commercial property investment sector, the tide has been turning since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic. The focus has now shifted towards industrial real estate, a trend that Sussex has not been immune to. The exponential growth of the e-commerce sector and the heightened importance of efficient supply chain management have catapulted the industrial and logistic sector to the forefront. This trend is evident in Sussex's occupiers market, where the annual take-up rates have consistently outstripped the ten-year average for three consecutive years.
A recent survey by sellcommercialpropertyfast.co.uk highlighted Sussex's evolving commercial property dynamics. One respondent commented, "Sussex has always been a strategic location for businesses. With the current shift towards industrial real estate, the region is poised to attract even more investments in the coming years."
Future projections for the county's commercial property market are promising. Between 2023 and 2027, the industrial and logistic property market in Sussex is expected to outpace retail and offices in terms of capital value growth. Additionally, by 2024, all property types in Sussex, mirroring the national trend, are slated to experience positive rental growth, with shopping centers being the only exception.
As Sussex continues to adapt and thrive amidst evolving market dynamics, investors and industry insiders are keenly observing the region, anticipating substantial opportunities and growth in the near future.