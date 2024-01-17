Sussex company named as finalist in the National Insurance Awards 2024

Hove based Insurance Broker Quality Care Group is thrilled to announce their shortlisting in the prestigious National Insurance Awards under the category of 'Commercial Lines Specialist Broker of the Year.'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence in the care insurance sector. In this blog, we share our excitement and reflect on the key factors that have contributed to this achievement.

Quality Care Group, established in 2009, embarked on a journey to become a leading insurance broker for care businesses. The news of our shortlisting in the 'Commercial Lines Specialist Broker of the Year' category is a proud moment for our entire team. It reaffirms our dedication to providing tailored insurance solutions that meet the unique needs of the care sector.

Commitment to Ongoing Training and Innovation

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Team at Quality Care Group

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the core of Quality Care Group's success is our commitment to ongoing internal and external training. We believe in embracing change and staying ahead of industry trends. This dedication is evident in our regular site visits to clients, allowing us to gain a deeper understanding of their challenges and needs. Our focus on innovation, including the launch of our Business Efficiency arm and award-winning Risk Control division in 2018, reflects our responsiveness to customer feedback and our passion for delivering quality customer service.

Quality Care Group's commitment to the care sector goes beyond generic insurance policies. We understand that each care provider has distinct requirements. Our approach is centred on tailoring coverage to meet these specific needs, whether for residential care homes or assisted living facilities. This recognition in the 'Commercial Lines Specialist Broker of the Year' category underscores our success in providing comprehensive protection, offering peace of mind to our valued clients.

The care sector faces complex regulatory landscapes, and at Quality Care Group, we take pride in our in-depth understanding of the frameworks governing this industry. Our knowledge allows us to offer guidance that ensures our clients remain compliant, minimising the risk of legal complications and enhancing the overall quality of care. The shortlisting in this category highlights our commitment to navigating regulatory challenges successfully.

Client satisfaction is at the heart of Quality Care Group's success. Building enduring relationships based on trust, transparency, and an unwavering commitment to our clients' success is our priority. The 'Commercial Lines Specialist Broker of the Year' shortlisting reflects our client-centric approach, which goes beyond providing insurance coverage. We actively seek feedback, adapt our services continually, and deliver solutions that resonate with our clients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As we celebrate this exciting milestone of being shortlisted for 'Commercial Lines Specialist Broker of the Year,' Quality Care Group remains dedicated to advancing knowledge, embracing innovation, and providing unparalleled service to the care sector. We extend our gratitude to the National Insurance Awards for considering us for this prestigious accolade.