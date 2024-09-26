Sussex couple achieve dream of opening their own nursery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This September marks the launch of Monkey Puzzle Day Nurseries Horsham - a dream come true for owners Bhabani and Sampa.

Bhabani Sahoo and wife Sampa are celebrating the launch of their brand-new nursery, Monkey Puzzle Day Nurseries Horsham. Opening their doors on 21st September, the setting, which opened in the heart of Horsham, is a 20-minute walk from Horsham station and a short drive from the A264.

“Opening Monkey Puzzle Horsham is the fulfilment of a dream Sampa and I have shared for years,” said Bhabani. “As parents, we faced challenges finding quality childcare for our daughter, which inspired us to create something of our own. With my management degree and Sampa’s extensive experience in childcare, opening a nursery felt like the perfect passion project.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located in the site of the former Roffey Youth Centre, Monkey Puzzle Horsham has been carefully designed to create a warm and welcoming nurturing environment for all children. The setting features an interactive kids kitchen to teach food hygiene and plenty of space for staff and parents to feel warm and welcome. With a particular focus on creative outdoor play areas, there are three outdoor play areas, a forest school and an outdoor storytelling area. The nursery is set up to help all children thrive.

Bhabani (right) and Sampa (left) of Monkey Puzzle Horsham

“I’m really proud of how the finished product looks!” added Bhabani. “Of course, we had all the little ones in mind when designing the nursery, but I really wanted to ensure there was a relaxing space for staff too.

“Our goal for the immediate future is focusing on getting the nursery off the ground, pushing up to operating at full capacity. Longer-term, we want to create a setting worthy of an ‘outstanding’ Ofsted inspection.”

Giving back to the community is also a priority for Bhabani: “We experienced the hardship of finding quality early years education so we want to give peace of mind to parents knowing that Monkey Puzzle Horsham will deliver just that. We are also looking to partner with local charities to provide support for disadvantaged children where possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Horsham nursery is part of the nationwide Monkey Puzzle Day Nurseries group, which boasts over 70 locations up and down the country. For Executive Chairman David Hancock, the launch of Horsham comes at an exciting time for the brand. “We’re really excited to welcome Bhabani and Sampa to our network! The launch of their setting comes at a time when we are ramping up our expansion plans to stay in line with growing demand. I’m looking forward to what’s in store for us over the rest of the year and beyond.”