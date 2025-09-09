Sussex entrepreneur named finalist in Global Startup Coaching Awards

A Sussex-based entrepreneur has been named among the finalists in this year’s Global Startup Coaching Awards, a programme designed to celebrate and reward the often-overlooked role of startup coaches in accelerating early-stage ventures.

Now in its second year, the GSCA matches each selected coach with an EdTech startup for a 20-week programme covering business development, product refinement, and strategic growth. At the end of the process, coaches are assessed on their approach, goal-setting, and impact, with a US$200,000 prize fund up for grabs including a top award of US$100,000.

Among the finalists is Mr Knight, a Sussex entrepreneur with more than three decades of international business experience. Having co-founded and exited two successful tech companies in the HealthTech and Cyber/Enterprise IT Software sectors, he has worked with clients including Lenovo, PwC and the University of Westminster. After a career spanning Australia, Asia-Pacific, and North America, he returned to Sussex in 2013 to launch a HealthTech venture, and since 2016 has dedicated himself to coaching early-stage business leaders around the world.

As part of the GSCA, Knight has been paired with Dr Glenn Lowe, co-founder of HeyHi, an AI-powered e-assessment and adaptive learning platform designed to transform the way educators and students share, absorb, and measure knowledge.

Speaking about his selection, Knight said: “I am delighted to have been selected as one of DOHE’s coaching finalists. I believe every founder deserves a trusted partner who's walked this path and can help them avoid common pitfalls while building sustainable, valuable businesses. It is a real privilege to help people work through their challenges and deliver on their goals. DOHE’s commitment to supporting startups that drive positive social impact is a goal I share, and I am excited to help HeyHi in this ongoing coaching programme as they leverage the power of technology to bridge learning gaps.”

Dr Yulian Topazly, MBE, Director of Strategic Planning at DOHE, praised the strength of this year’s applicants, noting: “The calibre and diversity of this year’s applicants was truly exceptional. The 20 coaches selected each bring distinct expertise and coaching approaches that will make a real difference to the startups they support. We are proud to be fostering a global community of professionals united by a belief in education and innovation as forces that can transform lives.”

The GSCA is run by DOHE, which last year supported 100 startups through its accelerator programme, Go-Together. For 2025, the organisation has set its sights on doubling that number, with 200 startups worldwide expected to benefit from the guidance of coaches like Knight.