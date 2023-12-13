Sussex estate agent offers £1,000 prize in its BIG Christmas Colouring Competition for children

Sussex estate agent Robert Luff is offering a £1,000 prize in its BIG Christmas Colouring Competition for children aged four to 12 – plus £250 for the winner's school and £250 for their chosen local charity.

The competition is open to all children in Worthing, Lancing, Goring, Hove and surrounding areas, with the deadline for entries being December 16 and the winner being announced on December 19.

Visit www.robertluff.co.uk/news/bigchristmascolouringcompetition for more information and to download the picture to colour.

Robert Luff said: "We are hosting The BIG Christmas Colouring Competition this year, giving you the chance to win £1,000 to make it an unforgettable Christmas for your family this year. As well as the £1,000 prize, we'll also give the winner's school £250 and donate £250 to the winners chosen charity.

"A special thanks to local Worthing-based business hello DODO for designing the wonderful artwork featuring lots of local Landmarks, which one's can you spot?"

Download the colouring in sheet and print it at home or pop into any of the branches to pick up a copy, colour it in and return it by Saturday, December 16, 2023. It can either be dropped in to any branch or emailed to [email protected] but remember to print both sides so it includes your name and details.