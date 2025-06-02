Sussex family business invests in three-million litres of water conservation

By Trevor Butler
Contributor
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 14:07 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 14:24 BST

Better for the environment and better for the plants, that’s why a Sussex business is investing heavily in water harvesting and rainwater storage.

Family-run Tates of Sussex has four sites across the county, commercial nurseries and garden centres which between them can store almost three-million litres of grey water which is ideal for plants.

The latest investment is at Old Barn nurseries on the A24 at Dial Post, near Horsham. Here two massive tanks have been professionally installed to collect water from the site’s entire roofing system. Each tank can hold up to 100,000 litres.

“We have taken another important step on our journey towards environmental sustainability, providing a more ecological water source for horticultural use”, says director Benjamin Tate. “By capturing and storing natural rainfall, the system will help support the centre’s extensive plant care needs, especially during high-demand periods, while also helping to conserve one of our most precious resources.”

Director Benjamin Tate and Nursery Manager Michael Esposito inspect the new storage tanks at Old Barn Nurseries, Dial Post.Director Benjamin Tate and Nursery Manager Michael Esposito inspect the new storage tanks at Old Barn Nurseries, Dial Post.
The work is just part of the family-run business’s broader commitment to reducing reliance on mains water and becoming more self-sufficient in its operations. It forms part of a growing initiative across the Tates of Sussex operation to adopt greener practices and lessen environmental impact.

