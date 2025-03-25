Fairview Farm on Scallows Lane in East Hoathly has a guide price of £1,850,000 and is being sold through Savills UK.

The 3.38 acre (1.37 hectare) property offers around 30,666 square feet of buildings converted for commercial use.

Savills UK said: “The sale of Fairview Farm presents an excellent opportunity to acquire a diverse mixed-use property, in a delightful rural setting, with the advantage of a substantial income. The incoming purchaser of Fairview Farm will benefit from an established commercial and leisure tourism business, with potential to expand.”

They said the site’s three former chicken sheds are now used for a storage business and said the detached farmhouse extends to 2,315 square feet. The storage units and glamping business are set away from the farmhouse so it has privacy while generating ‘a solid annual income’.

Savills UK said: “Set back and separated from the commercial units and campsite, the farmhouse is approached by its own drive through a set of wooden gates. Fairview Farmhouse dates from the 1960s but was remodelled and extended in 2017/2018 and now comprises about 2,315 square feet of light and spacious accommodation. The ground floor accommodation comprises a generous drawing room, dining room, W.C, large utility with pantry and a remarkable kitchen living area, with a large island and two sets of doors opening out to the garden. On the first floor the stairs lead to a large landing area, which serves four double bedrooms, two with ensuite and a family bathroom. The principle bedroom benefits from large built in cupboards as does the landing, providing ample storage. The farmhouse is surrounded by gardens to three sides, with an oak framed double garage/store to the front.”

The award-winning campsite has six pitches and each unit can hold a caravan/motorhome or a tent. The three Arch Leisure glamping pods were installed in 2022. Onsite facilities include a toilet block and a modern shower block.

Savills UK said: “There is potential to significantly grow the campsite and glamping business and planning was granted in 2023, under planning reference WD/2023/0821/F, to demolish the existing top industrial building (Shed 3) and provide new facilities, with associated parking. The approved planning is for a further nine pitches, four glamping pods, two shepherds huts and a new facilities building to include a shop, café and bar, with toilets, showers and laundry.”

1 . Fairview Farm Fairview Farm is on Scallows Lane in East Hoathly Photo: Savills UK

2 . Buildings The property offers around 30,666 square feet of buildings converted for commercial use Photo: Savills UK

3 . Kitchen The kitchen living area has a large island Photo: Savills UK