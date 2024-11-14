Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The government’s recent decision to cut farms’ inheritance tax relief has been causing concern for families in the agricultural industry.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced in the Autumn Budget (October 30) that from April 2026 inherited agricultural assets worth more than £1million, which were previously exempt, would be liable to inheritance tax at 20 percent.

The government said this would be a reduced rate, rather than the standard 40 per cent, but the announcement has been met with disappointment by many farmers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NFU East Sussex chair Martin Hole told Sussex World that this decision is ‘absolutely a hammer blow’.

NFU East Sussex chair Martin Hole

Martin, co-owner of Montague Farm in Pevensey, said the changes to business property relief and agricultural property relief specifically had been causing farmers anxiety and even ‘outrage in some quarters’.

He said: “I think the feeling is it makes it very difficult for any family business to invest long term and to guarantee the sort of continuity of activity that is often multi-generational in order to make that business work.”

But Martin, whose farm has been in his family since World War Two, said there were some good things about the Budget. He said: “I think we were very relieved that the overall agricultural budget was at least maintained. And therefore the vision for the future of the industry, which is all about environmental land management schemes, has been honoured. That’s given an element of continuity on a day-to-day level.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Martin was not optimistic about the part of the Budget that would see an increase in the amount of National Insurance paid by employers.

He said: “The impact on wages and the changes in the Budget is going to hit the cost of food production, no doubt about that. That’s going to raise the cost of food production and farmers are very concerned about that. We cherish our labour force and this just makes it more difficult to recruit and pay from the returns of the business. I think that’s a big issue for the food industry and for all businesses all over the country.”

Coming back to Inheritance Tax, Martin said: "I think farming specifically has a very high asset value, often through reasons unrelated to agriculture.”

But he said it is unfair to be taxed against asset value when income is such a small percentage. He said: “A successful business very often earns less than one per cent of it's asset value in a year. The ability to pay this tax, which will fall on the next generation, simply isn’t fair in the industry. Farmers are particularly devastated really because this undoes one of the great reasons of being a farmer, which is the ability to invest in very very long term processes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin said the problems are significant for any government trying to raising enough money to pay the public service. But he said that farming, through employment, paying income tax, paying capital gains tax and ‘being part of a very well networked community and industry’, is already a substantial and important contributor to the overall economy. He added that one ‘image problem’ of farmers is that while some farmers and landowners are very large, the majority of full-time farmers are not and do not create large revenues from their businesses.

Martin would like to see a more practical approach to tax issue from the government. He said: “I think it's probably unrealistic to expect government to overturn IHT in its entirety in this case. So I think we need to look at the levying of a tax in a way that protects the ordinary family farm from being unfairly penalised.”

He raised the possibility that a 55-year-old farmer could die suddenly, and have his home remortgaged and sold under him so his family lose everything they have worked for. He said: “I think that situation, which under the current terms is very possible. There needs to be sort of special measures transition.”

He said: “It may be that we (the NFU) have to settle for maybe a tiered level or maybe a level where certain other aspects of values, such as nature conservation, do receive more special treatment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin said: “My advice to anybody is to take advice and not to panic at this stage and obviously to back the work of the union in trying to make this tax a more practical element of our future.”