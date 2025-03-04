A fundraising campaign is aiming to raise £50,000 to preserve ‘the unique heritage of Sussex Trugs’.

Robin Tuppen, 77, the owner of Cuckmere Trug Company and Thomas Smith’s Trug Shop, is behind the Crowdfunder page ‘Saving the Sussex Trug Industry’.

People can make a donation at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/saving-the-sussex-trug-industry.

Robin, who lives in Seaford and runs both businesses at Red Lion Hall in Magham Down, said the Sussex trug industry is ‘critically endangered’.

Robin Tuppen and two of his current staff: Lewis Fuller, right, and Maxwell Parks, left. Photo: Chenying Cannell

He said: “I’ve spent 42 years in the industry. I’ve seen it, the past few years since Covid really, begin to decline quite rapidly.”

Robin explained that his business doubled its turnover during the Covid in 2020 because people were looking at their gardens more. But he said: “Since then we’ve had Brexit and we’ve had things like the cost-of-living crisis, which has made life a bit more difficult.”

Robin and his brother started a trug business in 1983 and took over Thomas Smith’s Trug Shop in 1989. Over four decades they have seen the joy these wooden baskets give their customers. Robin said: “They have invoked quite a bit of emotion in people. We sell all around the world. We don’t just sell in the Sussex area. Something like 40 per cent of our business is overseas and I get letters and emails and things from people from around the world with photographs of their trugs in action.”

Robin called his fundraising campaign ‘multi-purpose’ with part of it aiming to help the companies stay at Red Lion Hall. He said the hall is owned by Harvey’s Brewery who have supported them at the premises. Robin hopes his businesses can use the building next door too, which also belongs to Harvey’s. He said one goal is to refurbish the buildings and establish a vibrant heritage centre as a community hub so people can visit and learn about what they are doing. The historic coach house and stable block next door would then provide offices and a craft shop.

Robin Tuppen, the owner of Cuckmere Trug Company and Thomas Smith's Trug Shop, pictured in 2017 by Peter Cripps

But Robin said: “Probably more important than that, and to begin the ball rolling, is to start training new entrants into the industry. The heritage crafts association lists Sussex trug making as being ‘critically endangered’ and currently there are fewer than ten people working in the industry.”

He said the heritage centre would run courses in trug making, spoon carving, tool sharpening and other skills and Robin is keen to train people ‘who would want to stay in the industry’. He said: “The main thing is to have a centre where trug making can start to become sustainable once again.”

He said: “I’ve got no one to take over my company so at the end of this month Thomas Smith’s Trug Shop will be taken under the wing of Sussex Trug Heritage Centre. That’s a not-for-profit company that I set up. We’re currently looking for volunteers. We’ve got three volunteers so far one of whom is helping us with our marketing online and so on.”

Robin said he and his team are passionate about preserving the ‘unique heritage of Sussex Trugs’.

He said: “The trug was first made in the 1820s and its designs have changed over the years. It’s become a bit more study than in use to be. But basically the same design has been used for all these years and it’s just a timeless piece.”

He said it is made will all natural products too, adding: “We do two different types of trug. One is traditional, which is using sweet Chestnut and cricket bat willow, and the other one is made from birch plywood. The chestnut and willow come from England, and the plywood comes from Europe but it comes from sustainable sources.”

People who are interested in volunteering can email Robin their CV to [email protected] or call 01323 847540. People can also write to Robin Tuppen, CEO Sussex Trug Heritage Centre, Thomas Smith’s Trug Shop, New Road, Magham Down, Herstmonceux, East Sussex, BN27 1PN, England, and enclose their CV and letter.