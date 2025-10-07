Sussex garden centre applies to install solar panels on roof

A garden centre in Sussex is aiming to install solar panels on its roof.

Notcutts Garden Centres Ltd applied to South Downs National Park Authority, via its agent DHA Planning, to install the panels at Garden Pride Garden Centre on Common Lane in Ditchling.

The application can be viewed at planningpublicaccess.southdowns.gov.uk/online-applications using reference SDNP/25/03782/FUL.

The planning statement said: “The proposal is to install 279kW of solar PV panels on the roof of the main garden centre building, connected by DC strings.”

Notcutts Garden Centres Ltd has applied to install solar panels on the roofs of Garden Pride Garden Centre in Ditchling. Photo: Google Street View

It said: “Installing solar panels at the garden centre is a vital step in reinforcing Notcutts’ commitment to sustainability. This is particularly the case where the current energy consumption on the site is significant, due to the scale of the site and nature of the services being provided. The main garden centre building requires sufficient heating and lighting not only for the customers and people, but for the health of the plants being sold on the site.”

The statement added that the on-site kitchen will need ‘significant amounts of energy’ to power its ‘industrial size kitchen equipment’. It said warehouse equipment is also required ‘for the movement of large garden equipment and goods’.

It said: “The move toward solar-powered energy generation and storage would significantly reduce the carbon emissions generated by the garden centre, as well as reducing costs for the business.”

