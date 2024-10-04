Sussex Grange Home Care celebrates top award for the second consecutive year
The Home Care Awards acknowledge the top 20 home care providers in each region of the UK, as well as the top 20 home care groups nationwide, based on reviews from clients and their families. This accolade is a testament to Sussex Grange Home Care's ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional care to its community clients and their families.
Sophie Hare, Director of Sussex Grange, expressed her gratitude:
“We are truly honoured to receive this award for the second consecutive year. This achievement reflects our team’s unwavering dedication to providing high-quality home care and the trust that our clients and their families place in us. A key part of this success is the exceptional leadership of our Registered Manager, Corinna Forsdike, whose support and guidance have been instrumental in driving our standards of excellence. We remain committed to our core value of delivering ‘care with kindness’ and will continue striving for excellence in all that we do. We are incredibly proud of our team for setting such a positive benchmark in the home care sector.”
This award highlights a significant milestone for Sussex Grange Home Care, demonstrating the positive impact of its personalised home care services on the local community. The team remains dedicated to maintaining and exceeding the high standards that have earned this recognition.
