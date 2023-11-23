Sussex high streets named among the UK’s top high streets for independent shops
and live on Freeview channel 276
The top ten high streets were identified by ranking factors such as the streets with the highest proportion of independent outlets and included other key factors such as variety of business types, number of visitors, and shop occupancy rate by GlobalData.
The town centre in Petworth and The Lanes in Brighton were named among the top ten high streets in the UK for independent shops in the study.
The top ten high streets for independent shops in the UK:
Victoria Street & West Bow, Edinburgh
High Street, Stockbridge
The Pantiles, Tunbridge Wells
Church Street, Hereford
Broadway, Cotswolds
Town Centre, Petworth
High Street, Burford
Magdalene Street, Cambridge
The Lanes, Brighton
Town Centre, Llandeilo
Dan Edelman, VP & UK General Manager, Merchant Services at American Express, said: “We know how vital independent businesses are to all our communities, so it’s great to once again hero high streets during this crucial trading time through our Shop Small campaign. With everything from grocery stores, bespoke gift shops and pet stores, there’s something for everyone, and now is the time for people to step out and support the small local businesses on their doorstep.”
Michelle Ovens, Director of Small Business Saturday added: “Small businesses are at the heart of communities and play a fundamental role in the spirit and culture of our high streets. They bring innovation, character and charm to our town centres, but also are a critical part of local infrastructure, supporting education, health and mental health. They support local supply chains and services and are increasingly having a positive impact on sustainability. A strong local small business community leads to a strong and vibrant place to live and work.”
Matt Piner, Research Director at GlobalData commented on the findings: “Despite the challenges small businesses have faced over the past decade, this research shows that a wonderfully diverse array of small businesses remain prominent on high streets across the UK. These small businesses have endured by offering a broad range of services which meet consumer demands, continually evolving in a nimble and agile fashion, and offering a personal touch.”