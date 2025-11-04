Sussex holiday let named best for beaches

The interior designer scooped gold for her three-bedroom beachside retreat, Bucket and Spades, in the Best for Beaches category.

Holiday home owner, Karen Miller, is celebrating after winning an award for her property in Pevensey Bay, on the outskirts of Eastbourne.

The national travel awards run by staycation specialist Sykes Holiday Cottages saw hundreds of entries from across the UK and Ireland, with Bucket and Spades beating off tough competition to take home the trophy.

The property first became available to holidaymakers in April 2024 and has already proven a hit with guests, with bifold doors that open directly on to Pevensey Bay Beach and breathtaking views across the bay.

The Sykes Gems Awards first launched in 2017 and aims to celebrate the best properties in the UK’s holiday let sector.

Properties were judged by a panel of industry experts, including Sykes’ Chief Commercial Officer, James Shaw, Director of Operations, Luke Squires, Portfolio Director, Harriet Kerr, and The Sun’s Assistant Travel Editor, Sophie Swietochowski.

Winners were selected using owner entries and guest feedback, alongside details like occupancy figures and property amenities. The judging panel were impressed by the style and facilities on offer at Bucket and Spades along with guest feedback on cleanliness, comfort and value for money.

Bucket and Spades owner, Karen Miller, said: “It means a lot to have Bucket and Spades be recognised with this award following the hard work that has gone into making it a success. It’s a pleasure to host guests from all over the country and help them make the most of their staycation.

“Being right on the beach makes it such a special place to stay, and it feels great to see so many guests enjoying the house and the surrounding area.”

James Shaw, Chief Commercial Officer of Sykes Holiday Cottages, added: “Now in its eighth year, it’s wonderful to see so many outstanding properties celebrated in our 2025 Sykes Gems Awards.

“Our owners put an incredible amount of effort into maintaining high standards at their properties throughout the year, and these awards are a great way to recognise that dedication. With so many fantastic entries it was tough to narrow it down, but Bucket and Spades stood out as a clear winner.

“With holidaying close to home continuing to remain popular - and the average UK holiday let generating £24,700 in 2024 - more second-home owners in Bucket and Spades may be inspired by Karen to consider taking the leap into the market themselves.”