We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, Sussex is undeniably the county of dog lovers. So it’s no surprise that we’re home to some of the country’s best dog-friendly hotels too.

Here’s our picks of the very best dog-friendly accommodation. We think you’d be barking mad not to visit.

The Goodwood Hotel

Our top pick is the four-star Goodwood Hotel, offers their own VIP dog stay package. Costing from £310 per night (based on 2 people sharing plus a dog) the package includes an overnight stay in one of the dog-friendly Goodwood Hotel rooms with the use of a VIP luxury dog crate and bed containing butcher’s dog treats, toys, a dog water bottle, walking maps, and even dog bow-tie. You’ll also enjoy a dinner at the Goodwood Bar & Grill, breakfast, and dog playdates which can be arranged on request.

For human and hound alike, it doesn’t get much better than the Goodwood Estate, as they go all out to pamper its four-legged guests with VIP add-ons including, Doga (yoga with your dog), pet behaviour therapy sessions, and golf lessons with a pro, where dogs are of course welcome. This year they’ve gone further and launched another event to their prestigious calendar, Goodwoof.

The Spread Eagle Hotel

Nestled in the heart of the South Downs National Park, your dog couldn’t ask for a better location to spend their holiday than the historic market town of Midhurst.

Costing from £329 the package includes overnight accommodation with a full English breakfast and a three-course dinner. Meanwhile, your four-legged companion is met with a ‘Spread Eagle Doggie Welcome Kit’ – comprised of a cosy dog bed and bowl, a ‘Ruff and Tumble’ drying coat to take home.

There are miles of spectacular countryside walks on your doorstep which will get their tails wagging. Whilst there you’ll have full use of the spa facilities and swimming pool – meanwhile you can book your dog in for their own pamper with a local internationally certified master groomer.

The Swan Inn

The Swan Inn is Midhurst’s answer to the gun dogs’ rest stop. Recently featured on Channel 4’s Four in a Bed, the Swan Inn offers everything you need if you’re visiting for a shoot. With in-room gun cabinets and gun cleaning services on offer, you’ll be able to take the hassle out of your sporting pursuits and maximise your time enjoying the most of the great outdoors.

The Swan Inn dates back to the late 1400’s and offers a choice of rustic rooms with low ceilings and creaky floorboards, and elegant rooms, with tall ceilings and four-poster beds. However you and your dog like to holiday you can have it all at the Swan Inn.

The Angel Inn

Recently named as ‘best in county’ at the 2022 National Pub & Bar Awards, the Angel Inn in Petworth offers everything your dog may need on a countryside getaway.

Relax and unwind with your four-legged friend in one of the recently renovated guest bedrooms or self-catered properties just a step away from the Inn. It is a great spot to venture out on beautiful walks through the nearby Shimmings Valley or explore the historic gardens of Petworth House and Park, both of which offer miles of spectacular walks for you and your dog. With dog beds and delicious meals on offer using locally sourced high-quality ingredients, there’s not much more either of you could ask for. It’s a great way to thank that loyal companion.

Tinwood Estate

The Tinwood Estate vineyard, near Goodwood and the historic city of Chichester, has a well-deserved reputation for producing the very finest English sparkling wines. Overlooking the vines are three luxury lodges offering incredible views and some of the most picturesque sunsets in the area. We think this is the perfect romantic getaway for those couples who can’t go anywhere without their pup.

With a vast choice of walks around the family farm and into the South Downs National Park you can really earn that glass of Sussex Sparkling Wine.

Seal Bay Holiday Resort

A good choice if you’re looking to get away on a budget and don’t want to leave your furry friend behind.

The award-winning Seal Bay Holiday Resort (formerly Bunn Leisure), located in the historic seaside town of Selsey has a range of dog-friendly accommodation, restaurants, and even their own dog beach. Whether you love being close to the action, in a woodland glade, or enjoying a spectacular sea view, there’s something for everyone. You and your dog can customise your stay, from affordable family holiday homes, beach pads, or luxury lodges.