Sussex housebuilder selected as finalist in South Coast Property Awards

Independent housebuilder Dandara has just been shortlisted for two prestigious titles at the South Coast Property Awards - the leading commercial property event in the region, recognising the contributions of property agents, developers, planners, consultants, property lawyers and dealmakers to the success of the sector.

Fontwell Meadows

Jo Whittle, Operations Director at The Business Magazine, said: “As always, with such a high standard of entries, judging was difficult, and some tough decisions had to be made. Our finalists represent the cream of the South Coast property sector, and we look forward to recognising their achievements.”

Dandara Southern is in the running for the headline Housebuilder of the Year award, along with the hotly contested Residential Development of the Year title for its Novo development in Drayton, Portsmouth.

The Housebuilder of the Year award focuses on environmental and economic accountability, as well as community engagement. As an independent housebuilder founded in 1988, Dandara prides itself on building practical, comfortable homes that provide quality and value for years to come.

Dandara's Novo development has been shortlisted for 'Residential Development of the Year'

Richard Matthews, Managing Director of Dandara Southern, said: “To be shortlisted for two awards along with some of the region’s best-known housebuilders is an incredible honour and a real testament to the hard work, professionalism and dedication of every single member of our amazing team.

“Over the past year we have delivered much needed new homes across Hampshire and Sussex and our priority remains to grow the business, securing new land in great locations and further reinforcing Dandara’s reputation for quality.

Residential Development of the Year is judged on evidence of good design as well as environmental impact, and with Novo being a previously disused brownfield site, the housebuilder ensured the derelict and dilapidated land was given a new lease of life; helping provide homes for over a hundred people, employment for the local community and boosting the local economy.

Richard continued, “Novo is a great example of how with careful planning and imagination you can create a development that people love and are proud to call home and that enhances life for people in the local community, not just our residents.”

Nestled between coast and countryside, Novo has been hugely popular with families, thanks to the unrivalled location, and quality homes with private gardens as well as dedicated play areas and green spaces.

Dandara Southern is also building at Fontwell Meadows in Fontwell, and Paddock View in Yapton, Sussex, with plans to build new homes in Reading, Salisbury and Waterlooville.

The winners will be announced on June 8 2023 at a glittering awards ceremony at The Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.